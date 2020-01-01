×
Create
Notifications
⚡️ Get the free App now
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Careers
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

Texans activate Watt ahead of Bills clash

Omnisport
NEWS
News
Published Jan 01, 2020
Jan 01, 2020 IST
J.J.Watt - Cropped
Houston Texans star J.J. Watt

J.J. Watt is set to return for the Houston Texans against the Buffalo Bills on Saturday after being activated off the reserve/injured list.

Watt, 30, has been sidelined since October due to a torn pectoral, an injury which was expected to see the Texans star miss the rest of the season.

However, the team announced on Tuesday that defensive end Watt had been activated ahead of the wildcard clash against the Bills.

"The #Texans have activated DE J.J. Watt off the Reserve/Injured list," they wrote on Twitter.

"The team also placed S Tashaun Gipson Sr. on the Reserve/Injured list."

The Texans host the Bills at NRG Stadium looking to advance to the AFC divisional round.

Advertisement

You may also like

Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us