Truex Jr. claims 21st career win, Busch ties record

Omnisport
NEWS
News
7   //    07 May 2019, 02:34 IST
Martin Truex Jr.
Martin Truex Jr.

Rain stopped Sunday's race at Dover International Speedway, but there was no stopping Martin Truex Jr. on Monday.

Truex won the second stage of the Gander RV 400, leading 132 laps en route to his 21st career victory - and second this year.

Coincidentally, Truex claimed his first victory at Dover in 2007 in a race that also was postponed until Monday.

It was an impressive run for a driver who started at the rear of the field because of inspection issues.

The big storyline behind Truex Jr. was Kyle Busch, who finished 10th despite slapping the wall early in the third stage. 

That run gives him 11 straight top-10 finishes to start the season, tying the NASCAR record held by Morgan Shepherd.

Alex Bowman, who like Truex started at the rear of the field, finished second, followed by Kyle Larson, Kevin Harvick and polesitter Chase Elliott.

The race, run under sunny skies after a weekend of fog and rain, was generally uneventful in terms of crashes and mechanical woes. 

Truex told FS1: "I promise it wasn't easy. It was tough, but this race car was just incredible.

"It feels incredible, I'm so thankful for this team. What a race car we had today."

NASCAR results at Dover: Martin Truex Jr. claims 21st career win; Kyle Busch ties record
