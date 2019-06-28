×
Verstappen & Bottas crash out of FP2 as Leclerc sets pace

Omnisport
NEWS
News
6   //    28 Jun 2019, 21:32 IST
CharlesLeclerc - cropped
Ferrari star Charles Leclerc

Max Verstappen and Valtteri Bottas both crashed while Sebastian Vettel span out in an eventful FP2 session at the Austrian Grand Prix where Charles Leclerc ran fastest.

There had been precious little drama involving the leading drivers in FP1, as Lewis Hamilton narrowly topped Vettel and Bottas.

But the second practice session on Friday saw far more action as a series of incidents caused chaos and Leclerc capitalised to enjoy a speedy drive.

Verstappen - fifth fastest in the morning but a winner last year in Spielberg - was the first big name to find trouble when he crashed into the barriers at turn 10 and brought out the red flags.

A second collision then intervened shortly after the restart as 2017 winner Bottas careered into the gravel at turn six and damaged the front of his Mercedes car on the barrier.

Both men were unharmed but there was still time for Vettel to lose control of his SF90, losing the rear end of his SF90 at the troublesome Turn 10.

Meanwhile, his Ferrari team-mate Leclerc recorded the fastest time at one minute and 5.086 seconds, although Bottas' crash was not enough to keep him from coming in second.

Hamilton was slower in fourth while on the hard tyre, with Pierre Gasly third, but the Briton might well be boosted by an error-free day heading into the weekend as he hunts a seventh win in nine 2019 races.

