×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Verstappen not getting carried away after Aus GP podium

Omnisport
NEWS
News
4   //    22 Mar 2019, 20:14 IST
MaxVerstappen - cropped
Red Bull star Max Verstappen

Max Verstappen is reluctant to make any early calls on the Formula One season despite an impressive third-place finish in Australia.

Red Bull's star driver reached the podium at the opening grand prix of the campaign in Melbourne, finishing behind Mercedes pair Valtteri Bottas and Lewis Hamilton.

But with Bahrain to come next week and China a fortnight after that, Verstappen is staying patient before assessing how Red Bull are faring this year.

"To start the season with a podium in Australia is very positive, but Melbourne is not a typical circuit," he said. "We should not get carried away.

"I also don't think we really know where we are until after the race in China."

He added: "You never know exactly where you stand when you start the qualification. You have not yet had optimum preparation because the circumstances are not the same as in the free training sessions."

Verstappen will hope to build on his promising first result, having struggled for consistency in the first half of last season.

The Dutchman then finished 2018 with five straight podiums - including victory in Mexico, his second of the year - to finish fourth overall in the drivers' championship.

Omnisport
NEWS
MotoGP Raceweek: Marquez begins quest for sixth title - Qatar GP in numbers
RELATED STORY
Australian Grand Prix win Bottas' 'best race ever'
RELATED STORY
Bottas beats Hamilton to season-opening win in Australia
RELATED STORY
Formula E Race Highlights - 2019 HKT Hong Kong E-Prix
RELATED STORY
MRF Challenge Round 2 in Bahrain from Thursday
RELATED STORY
Ricciardo delighted by Kubica's F1 return
RELATED STORY
Life after Formula 1 - Five drivers who are doing well in other forms of racing
RELATED STORY
MotoGP: 6 Most memorable races of Jorge Lorenzo
RELATED STORY
It's not you, it's me - Horner compares Ricciardo departure to break-up
RELATED STORY
NASCAR vows changes after fans boo bizarre qualifying result
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us