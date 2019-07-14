Vettel admits fault for Verstappen collision

Sebastian Vettel crashes into Max Verstappen

Sebastian Vettel accepted the blame and apologised to Max Verstappen after crashing into the back of the Red Bull man during Sunday's British Grand Prix.

Verstappen forced his way past his Ferrari rival on lap 38 at Silverstone but as Vettel looked to regain his place he collided with the rear of the Dutchman's car and sent both men spinning into the gravel.

Remarkably, Verstappen was able to continue unscathed and finished fifth while Vettel – who received a 10-second penalty – was not so fortunate, forced into the pits before coming home 16th, second-last of those to complete the race.

Immediately after the incident, Vettel could be heard over team radio asking, "what was he doing?", seemingly in belief that Verstappen had been at fault, but the four-time world champion apologised to the Red Bull driver once the chequered flag had been waved.

"Well, it was my mistake so obviously he passed me and then ran a bit wide which gave me the chance to come back, then it looked for a second that he was going to the right and there would be a gap on the left which didn't open and by that time it was too late and I crashed," Vettel said.

"I think in the moment, obviously I was upset, I destroyed my race but in the end it's my mistake.

"I thought there was a gap that would open but it didn't and by then it was too late, and I couldn't avoid it."

Vettel's Ferrari team-mate Charles Leclerc benefitted from the collision to seal third – his fourth successive podium finish – having enjoyed a lengthy battle with Verstappen earlier in proceedings.

"It's probably the race I enjoyed the most in my F1 career," Leclerc said. "It's great to finish third but today was very difficult.

"We were where we wanted to be in the first two stints, but the safety car meant we lost a couple of positions and I'm extremely proud of the battles we had on track.

"I think the last race was an eye-opener for me showing me how far we can go and it's great for F1 to fight on the limit in that way and I'm happy that this race has gone that way."