×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Vettel: I did not get the best out of the car

Omnisport
NEWS
News
10   //    22 Jun 2019, 21:22 IST
Vettel - Cropped
Sebastian Vettel at the French Grand Prix

Sebastian Vettel conceded he "did not get the best out of his car" in Q3 at the French Grand Prix and will now start Sunday's race in seventh on the grid.

The Ferrari driver explained the pace of Mercedes was significantly ahead of the rest and that the upgrades to his team's SF90 car this weekend were not as positive as expected, prompting most of them to be scaled back prior to qualifying.

But as well as trailing pole-sitter Lewis Hamilton, Valtteri Bottas and team-mate Charles Leclerc, Vettel will also unexpectedly line up behind Max Verstappen, Lando Norris and Carlos Sainz Jr.

Vettel abandoned his first attempt at a flying lap in Q3 after a problem with a gear shift, leaving him just one effort at the end of the session to determine his spot, but he finished a disappointing 1.480seconds off Hamilton's pace.

"I don't know what happened," Vettel told Sky Sports about his first run. "I lost so much momentum there was no point to finish that lap."

Of the session as a whole, the German added: "Not great. It was up and down, some laps I felt really good and others I didn't. 

"Obviously in the end I didn't get the best out of the car which is not satisfying. But it was difficult for me as some laps were really good and just coming, then other laps I don't know why I didn't have the grip I seemed to have the runs before.

"It's a shame it happened in Q3, it would have been better if we were slower and it had happened in the other segments.

Advertisement

"We reverted on most of [the upgrades] so obviously it was not the step that we had expected. 

"But we have good pace to have a good race. Obviously Mercedes are far away but we should be in the mix with Red Bull."

A poor qualifying session was not what Vettel needed as he looks to bounce back from a controversial Canadian Grand Prix last time out, where a time penalty following a battle with Hamilton cost him what would have been a first victory of the season.

Advertisement
Defiant Vettel stuns Canada crowd by moving P2 sign to Hamilton's car
RELATED STORY
Ferrari to appeal Montreal penalty as Vettel fumes
RELATED STORY
Hamilton eases to pole in France as Vettel struggles to seventh
RELATED STORY
F1 Raceweek: Vettel not giving up despite Mercedes' qualifying dominance
RELATED STORY
Ferrari to meet F1 officials for review of Vettel penalty
RELATED STORY
F1 Raceweek: Vettel under pressure - French GP in numbers
RELATED STORY
Vettel tops Hamilton for stunning Canada pole
RELATED STORY
Ferrari will allow Leclerc to 'fight' Vettel
RELATED STORY
Hamilton wins controversial Canadian Grand Prix after Vettel penalty
RELATED STORY
It's just not what you do - Verstappen unhappy with Vettel
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us