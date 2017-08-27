Victory in Belgium a 'dream come true' for Hamilton

As he cut Sebastian Vettel's Formula One lead to seven points, Lewis Hamilton spoke of the added significance of winning in Belgium.

by Omnisport News 27 Aug 2017, 20:06 IST

Lewis Hamilton on the podium at the Belgian Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton hailed his win at the Belgian Grand Prix as a "dream come true" after holding off Sebastian Vettel to cut the Formula One championship leader's advantage in the standings.

On his 200th Grand Prix start, the Mercedes driver took the chequered flag 2.358 seconds seconds ahead of Vettel, who he now trails by just seven points.

Hamilton reflected on a successful start to the second half of the season and recalled memories that made a third win at Spa-Francorchamps particularly special.

"There are probably kids here who dream of doing what we are doing one day," he told Mark Webber on the podium.

"I came here in 1996 with my dad and I hope this does show that dreams come true."

UPDATED DRIVER STANDINGS



It's tight at the top after a thrilling #BelgianGP pic.twitter.com/4vVNuZGXqG — Formula 1 (@F1) August 27, 2017

The 32-year-old added that victory concluded a great weekend's work for him and the Mercedes team.

"The crowd have been amazing," Hamilton said. "It's been a strong weekend for the team. The support has been incredible seeing the British fans all weekend.

"Sebastian put up a great fight, but this is what I came here to do and I did it."