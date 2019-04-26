Williams' Russell to miss FP2 after manhole mayhem

George Russell's car is attended to in Baku

George Russell will not take part in Friday's second practice session at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix after the manhole mayhem that curtailed FP1 caused irreparable damage to his chassis.

Williams driver Russell drove over the loose manhole on the way to Turn 3, causing debris to scatter across the track.

It meant that the session was curtailed a little over 10 minutes after starting and Williams have confirmed Russell will not be able to take to the track in FP2.

"George's car will require a chassis change due to the damage caused by the loose drain cover," Williams said in a statement.

"Therefore due to regulations he will not be able to run until FP3 tomorrow."

Deputy team principal Claire Williams also denied rumours the team is up for sale, following reports of interest from Dmitry Mazepin – father of Formula 2 driver Nikita.

"I saw those stories, I paid little attention to them," she said at a news conference.

"I haven't met Mr Mazepin to talk about that. We had a brief conversation in the mid part of last year but subsequent to that there have been no conversations.

"I'd just like to be really categoric about it: Williams is not for sale, I have no intention of putting Williams up for sale. I don't see why we would."