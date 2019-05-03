×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Williams to be compensated for Russell's manhole damage in Baku

Omnisport
NEWS
News
7   //    03 May 2019, 22:40 IST
georgerussell - Cropped
George Russell's car is attended to in Baku

Williams will be compensated for the damage caused to George Russell's car by a loose manhole cover, organisers of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix have confirmed. 

Significant damage was inflicted when Russell ran over the grid cover during the first free practice session in Baku, with his chassis having to be sent back to Williams' factory. 

The incident led to the abandonment of FP1 and forced Russell to sit out FP2, while deputy team principal Claire Williams vowed to seek recompense. 

Arif Rahimov, the promoter of the Azerbaijan GP, has confirmed talks are ongoing with Williams over the payment. 

"Obviously this is our fault, we did admit it," Rahimov told Autosport. 

"It's something that we as a circuit shouldn't have allowed. We have checked against our insurance policy and it is fully covered. 

"Our legal department is talking to Williams' legal department and they will be reimbursed in full. 

"Obviously there are no hard feelings, as we both understand that it was never meant to be and it was definitely not on purpose. 

"We were very apologetic and we also sent some flowers to say we were really sorry about what happened." 

Advertisement

It took almost a year for Haas to be paid out for a similar incident at the Malaysian Grand Prix in 2017 but Rahimov is eager for a swift resolution. 

"We have mentioned this to Williams," he explained. 

"We spoke to the insurance company [and told them] we need to make sure this happens as soon as possible, not [in] a year, because they need this money so they can use it this season. 

"We will push the insurance company to expedite the claim and pay Williams as soon as possible." 

Advertisement
Williams' Russell to miss FP2 after manhole mayhem
RELATED STORY
Ferraris fastest on stop-start day in Baku
RELATED STORY
Bottas on pole in Baku as Ferrari endure qualifying nightmare
RELATED STORY
F1 Raceweek: Pole-sitter Bottas wary of 'unpredictable' Baku
RELATED STORY
Baku signs F1 renewal to 2023
RELATED STORY
Hamilton stunned to see Mercedes top Ferrari in qualifying
RELATED STORY
Ricciardo gets grid penalty after reversing into Kvyat
RELATED STORY
Williams delay start to pre-season testing
RELATED STORY
Head returns to Williams as consultant
RELATED STORY
Williams embarrassed by testing delay
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us