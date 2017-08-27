You can't call it bad luck - Verstappen frustrated by latest Red Bull failing

Max Verstappen refused to blame bad luck for a tough season with Red Bull after once again failing to finish on Sunday.

by Omnisport News 27 Aug 2017, 23:19 IST

Max Verstappen waves to the crowd after retiring

A frustrated Max Verstappen says he can no longer blame bad luck for his struggles with Red Bull after retiring at the Belgian Grand Prix.

The 19-year-old was running fifth when his engine lost power on lap eight, causing him to bow out early for the sixth time in 12 races - four of which have been mechanical retirements.

And Verstappen insists these problems cannot continue to plague Red Bull after suffering further disappointment in front of a large contingent of Dutch fans.

"Straight out of the last corner, something happened," he said. "I upshifted from third to fourth and suddenly all the power cut off and it was like a safe mode. It's very frustrating.

"For a top team, this can't happen. In the beginning, you can say it's bad luck, that those things happen. But if it's happening again, and for the sixth time this year, you can't call it bad luck anymore."

So disappointing. What can I say? Just feeling sorry for all the fans. They were the highlight of my weekend #BelgianGP pic.twitter.com/k5zauI7cuO — Max Verstappen (@Max33Verstappen) August 27, 2017

Red Bull were particularly dismayed by the latest setback as they felt Verstappen could have joined team-mate Daniel Ricciardo on the podium at Spa-Francorchamps.

"Sometimes words escape you," said team principal Christian Horner.

"It's such an unfortunate situation for him because he's got himself into a great position and could easily have been on the podium today – he was on the same strategy as Daniel."