5 NASCAR tracks that served as the season’s opening venue before Daytona International Speedway

The Daytona International Speedway is NASCAR's Cup Series season opener since 1982. But before that, many other tracks opened the season.

Here are 5 historical tracks that served as season openers for a NASCAR season before the Daytona International Speedway.

1. Charlotte Speedway

The season opener was at Charlotte Speedway in the early years of the sport, more specifically in 1949. Jim Roper was announced the winner after initial winner Glenn Dunaway was disqualified in the 3/4-mile dirt track race.

It showed Charlotte Speedway's rough start to the sport. The event laid the groundwork for the eventual transition to the famed Charlotte Motor Speedway of today.

2. Daytona Beach Course

The Daytona Beach Course was an important venue for the history of the sport. It had a combination of beach sand and pavement and opened the 1950 and 1951 seasons.

This venue was the base for building the Daytona International Speedway in 1959, which is now the modern venue of the Daytona 500. The Daytona Beach Course underlies the sport’s evolution.

3. Fayetteville

In 1958 and 1959, the season opener was at the Champion Speedway in Fayetteville, North Carolina, where it strategically designed its racetracks and hosted four Cup Series races at the short track.

It had a special historical significance because as the sport evolved, the organization moved the opening season in different directions and showed flexibility in schedule.

Fayetteville's tenure as season opener helped NASCAR's growth, reaching fans across geographies and keeping the community involved. Though Fayetteville may not host NASCAR events anymore, memories reflect its rich and diverse history.

4. Birmingham

The opening race of the 1963 season, run at the Birmingham International Raceway in Alabama, was a crucial one for that segment’s history. In this half-mile oval track, Jim Pascal won.

Birmingham’s role extended beyond its opening, hosting a total of eight Cup Series races in the 1960s. The track’s location in the southern United States helped create local appeal and broadened the diversity of fans. Birmingham International Raceway no longer hosts NASCAR events, but it was a defining moment in stock car racing.

5. Riverside

Riverside International Raceway in Riverside, California, was NASCAR’s season opener in 1965, and from 1970 to 1981. With its traditional opening in 1965, Riverside became a unique starting point for Cup Series seasons, with its challenging layout consisting of a combination of road courses and ovals.

The track featured memorable moments and battles between top drivers including legends such as Richard Petty and David Pearson. The track’s unique challenges and its role as a season opener are fondly remembered by fans despite its 1988 demolition.

After 1981, the era of Riverside stopped, and one of the most prominent NASCAR history legacies appeared. The Cup Series season now started at the Daytona International Speedway from 1982.

The 3 best NASCAR Cup Series races of 2023

The 2023 NASCAR season ended with Ryan Blaney winning his first Cup Series championship. With amazing moments, last season delivered some great races. Here are three of the best races of last season.

1. The Chicago Street Race

NASCAR took to the streets of Chicago, facing the challenges of a short Xfinity Series race. Initially delayed by heavy rain, it turned out to be a great event.

A tactical battle between wet and dry tires on the epic track added some chaos, culminating in a happy ending. Shane van Gisbergen stole the spotlight, storming the field in the closing laps and eventually winning over Justin Haley.

2. The Advent Health 400 at Kansas Speedway (Spring)

A total of 37 lead changes were recorded at the Advent Health 400 at the Kansas Speedway in the spring. On the final lap, Denny Hamlin came up behind Kyle Larson and made contact with him. That caused Larson to hit the wall and Hamlin took advantage of the situation to secure the win.

3. The Pala Casino 400 at Auto Club Speedway

The Pala Casino 400 at Auto Club Speedway hosted in 2023 the last one on the 2-mile D-shaped oval. The race itself was surprising, with 28 changes among 13 different drivers.

Despite facing a speeding penalty early in the race, Kyle Busch came back. He eventually passed Michael McDowell with 21 laps left, taking the lead and keeping it until the end. The speedway would now be demolished.