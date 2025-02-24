Bubba Wallace drops 3-word response on his teal-colored race outfit

23XI Racing star Bubba Wallace flaunted his teal-colored race outfit at the Ambetter Heath 400 on February 23, 2025, where he achieved the 9th position. Wallace had qualified 14th for the Ambetter Heath 400 and finished in 4th place in Stage 1 close to William Byron in 3rd position.

Moreover, by Stage 2, the 23XI Racing driver had acquired 2nd place, however, he finished in the 9th position by the final lap. Posting his racing suit on Instagram, Wallace dropped a 3-word response describing the fit and wrote:

"Race day OOTD🔥"

In the video, Wallace showed off his fit by mentioning that he was wearing Columbia Sportswear's attire. The NASCAR ace sported a hot pink jacket with his team's name printed on one side and his sponsor Columbia Sportswear on the other. Then, Wallace revealed his teal-colored racing suit paired with Alpine shoes.

The racer seemed happy finishing his Ambetter Heath 400 look with his helmet calling it "the best part". What made Bubba Wallace's look at the Atlanta Motor Speedway stand out was that his attire and helmet matched his No. 23 Toyota Camry XSE.

In a recent Instagram post, Wallace's team 23XI Racing unveiled a new look for his car inspired by Columbia’s 1986 Bugaboo jacket. The racer's revamped livery featured a mix of purple and blue shades which reflected on his racing outfit and helmet as well.

Apart from flaunting his race-day attire, Bubba Wallace also declared his race at the Atlanta Motor Speedway as a "solid points day" adding that his team could've scored more toward the end of the race.

Bubba and Amanda Wallace's Instagram Stories celebrating Ambetter Heath 400 finish (Image via Instagram/ @amandaaawallace, @bubbawallace)

The 31-year-old speedster's wife Amanda Wallace also celebrated his top 10 finish at the Atlanta race via an Instagram Story where she wrote:

"Such a fun race to watch! Amazing points day for us!"

"Not my strangest autograph": Bubba Wallace complies with a fan's autograph request on his forehead

Shortly before acquiring the 9th position at the Ambetter Heath 400, Bubba Wallace greeted some of his fans at a pre-race event at the Atlanta Motor Speedway. Sharing a clip from the same, the racer showcased himself complying with a fan's autograph request on his forehead.

The caption on the video mentioned that the fan asked Wallace to sign his forehead while the post's caption read:

"Not my strangest autograph ✍🏽"

The crowd around the fan can be seen clapping and cheering as he makes his way to the racer.

The 2025 NASCAR season started off strong for Bubba Wallace where he won the first Daytona Duel, securing the 3rd place starting position on February 13, 2025. However, on the day of the Daytona 500, Wallace got caught up in a crash despite leading for 18 laps, resulting in acquiring the 29th position at this year's Daytona 500.

Bubba Wallace served as 23XI Racing's first driver after Michael Jordan announced that he and NASCAR ace Denny Hamlin were collaborating to create a team. Shortly after joining 23XI Racing, Wallace achieved his first NASCAR Cup Series win at Talladega Superspeedway in October 2021.

