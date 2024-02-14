Daytona 500 tickets 2024: Cost, where to buy, availability and more explored

NASCAR fans can still get their tickets to attend the 2024 Daytona 500 this week. Grandstand tickets were sold out three months ago, but there are still ways to be part of the weekend at Daytona International Speedway.

Here's all the information about ticket options.

Reserved Grandstand Seats: Grandstands were sold out three months ago, but it's possible to still get a spot at the race by buying tickets on SeatGeek.com. It's the Official Ticket Marketplace of NASCAR, where you can buy already-reserved Grandstand seats.

Infield Admission Package: For fans looking for an exclusive race-day experience, the Infield Admission Package and Hard Rock Bet Fanzone Access Package offer access to the Hard Rock Bet Fanzone and are available for $159. This package includes driver introductions, driver Q&A sessions, live entertainment before the race, and more. It is completely free for kids under 12 if they are with an adult who has paid for the entry tickets.

31 Degrees Experience: This is a newly introduced 31 Degrees Hospitality Experience. It costs $2,000 per person and this package comes with access to bar and food options, parking passes, access to the Hard Rock Bet Fanzone, souvenir gifts, and more.

Gold Lot Infield Parking: For fans who will drive to the Speedway, the Gold Lot Infield Parking Pass is available. At 99$, this pass gives access to the Turn 4 Tunnel from 8 AM on race day. This Infield parking is only for cars, pickups, and vans. A valid 2024 Daytona 500 Infield Admission Package or 2024 Daytona 500 Grandstand Admission is required for this parking pass.

Tickets are available for purchase on daytonainternationalspeedway.com.

DJ Khaled partners with Wendy's for an exclusive Daytona 500 promotion

The famous rapper DJ Khaled is collaborating with Wendy's Company for their Daytona 500 special event that will be hosted on race weekend. The cooperation between the famous burger chain and the well-known DJ and music producer will provide the fans with an unbelievable experience.

"@Wendys says it partnered with @DJKhaled and @UberEats for a Daytona 500 promotion on Saturday and Sunday, with an extra Biggie Bag Double Stack for a $20 minimum purchase."

The statement reported that Wendy's until Sunday will have a free Biggie Bag Double Stack with a $20 minimum buy in a collaboration with Uber Eats.

While at Daytona International Speedway, racing fans will be able to enjoy fun activities in the infield, including a mini-golf course and exclusive merchandise with the Wendy's brand.