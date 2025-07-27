Is there a NASCAR race today? 2025 Brickyard 400 Schedule, Start Time & TV Channel for Cup Series

The NASCAR Cup Series drivers are scheduled to be present at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway track on Sunday, July 27, as the action will continue at the 2.5-mile-long oval track this weekend.In Saturday’s (July 26) NASCAR Cup Series qualifying, Joe Gibbs Racing driver Chase Briscoe won the pole and will lead the field to the green flag for the start of the 2025 Brickyard 400, scheduled to begin on Sunday at 2 p.m. ET. Bubba Wallace will start alongside him.The weather forecast for Sunday at Indianapolis Motor Speedway predicts partly cloudy with a high temperature of 89 degrees and a 30% chance of rain at the start of the Brickyard 400.Is there a NASCAR race today?Race: Brickyard 400Track: Indianapolis Motor SpeedwayNASCAR 2025 Sunday’s schedule at Indianapolis Motor SpeedwayBelow is the complete schedule for Sunday’s on-track action of the Cup Series' 22nd race of the season:Sunday, July 27, 2025Garage open11 am ET – 8:30 pm ET: Cup SeriesTrack Activity2 p.m. ET: Brickyard 400 (160 laps &amp; 400 miles)Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series action in Speedway, Indiana, will be broadcast on TNT Sports. The radio coverage will be available on IMS Radio and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.2025 Brickyard 400: Starting OrderBelow is the starting order for the 2025 Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway:#19 - Chase Briscoe#23 - Bubba Wallace#43 - Erik Jones#45 - Tyler Reddick#54 - Ty Gibbs#24 - William Byron#17 - Chris Buescher#77 - Carson Hocevar#16 - A. J. Allmendinger#2 - Austin Cindric#88 - Shane van Gisbergen (R)#8 - Kyle Busch#5 - Kyle Larson#6 - Brad Keselowski#22 - Joey Logano#20 - Christopher Bell#21 - Josh Berry#4 - Noah Gragson#34 - Todd Gilliland#3 - Austin Dillon#48 - Alex Bowman#71 - Michael McDowell#60 - Ryan Preece#12 - Ryan Blaney#35 - Riley Herbst (R)#10 - Ty Dillon#38 - Zane Smith#7 - Justin Haley#41 - Cole Custer#9 - Chase Elliott#99 - Daniel Suárez#47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.#1 - Ross Chastain#51 - Cody Ware#62- Jesse Love (i)#42 - John Hunter Nemechek#66 - Josh Bilicki (i)#78 - Katherine Legge#11 - Denny HamlinFans can watch all Cup Series teams and drivers at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway for Sunday’s Brickyard 400 live on TNT Sports.