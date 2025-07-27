Is there a NASCAR race today? 2025 Brickyard 400 Schedule, Start Time & TV Channel for Cup Series

  • NASCAR
By Yash Soni
Modified Jul 27, 2025 06:00 GMT
NASCAR Sprint Cup Series: Brickyard 400 - Source: Imagn
NASCAR Cup Series Brickyard 400 (Source: Imagn)

The NASCAR Cup Series drivers are scheduled to be present at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway track on Sunday, July 27, as the action will continue at the 2.5-mile-long oval track this weekend.

In Saturday’s (July 26) NASCAR Cup Series qualifying, Joe Gibbs Racing driver Chase Briscoe won the pole and will lead the field to the green flag for the start of the 2025 Brickyard 400, scheduled to begin on Sunday at 2 p.m. ET. Bubba Wallace will start alongside him.

The weather forecast for Sunday at Indianapolis Motor Speedway predicts partly cloudy with a high temperature of 89 degrees and a 30% chance of rain at the start of the Brickyard 400.

Is there a NASCAR race today?

Race: Brickyard 400

Track: Indianapolis Motor Speedway

NASCAR 2025 Sunday’s schedule at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Below is the complete schedule for Sunday’s on-track action of the Cup Series' 22nd race of the season:

Sunday, July 27, 2025

Garage open

11 am ET – 8:30 pm ET: Cup Series

Track Activity

2 p.m. ET: Brickyard 400 (160 laps & 400 miles)

Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series action in Speedway, Indiana, will be broadcast on TNT Sports. The radio coverage will be available on IMS Radio and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

2025 Brickyard 400: Starting Order

Below is the starting order for the 2025 Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway:

  1. #19 - Chase Briscoe
  2. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  3. #43 - Erik Jones
  4. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  5. #54 - Ty Gibbs
  6. #24 - William Byron
  7. #17 - Chris Buescher
  8. #77 - Carson Hocevar
  9. #16 - A. J. Allmendinger
  10. #2 - Austin Cindric
  11. #88 - Shane van Gisbergen (R)
  12. #8 - Kyle Busch
  13. #5 - Kyle Larson
  14. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  15. #22 - Joey Logano
  16. #20 - Christopher Bell
  17. #21 - Josh Berry
  18. #4 - Noah Gragson
  19. #34 - Todd Gilliland
  20. #3 - Austin Dillon
  21. #48 - Alex Bowman
  22. #71 - Michael McDowell
  23. #60 - Ryan Preece
  24. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  25. #35 - Riley Herbst (R)
  26. #10 - Ty Dillon
  27. #38 - Zane Smith
  28. #7 - Justin Haley
  29. #41 - Cole Custer
  30. #9 - Chase Elliott
  31. #99 - Daniel Suárez
  32. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  33. #1 - Ross Chastain
  34. #51 - Cody Ware
  35. #62- Jesse Love (i)
  36. #42 - John Hunter Nemechek
  37. #66 - Josh Bilicki (i)
  38. #78 - Katherine Legge
  39. #11 - Denny Hamlin

Fans can watch all Cup Series teams and drivers at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway for Sunday’s Brickyard 400 live on TNT Sports.

