Is there a NASCAR race today? 2025 The Great American Getaway 400 Schedule, Start Time & TV Channel for Cup Series

The NASCAR Cup Series drivers are scheduled to be present at the Pocono Raceway track on Sunday, June 22, as the action will continue at the 2.5-mile-long tri-oval track this weekend.
In Saturday’s (June 21) NASCAR Cup Series qualifying, Joe Gibbs Racing driver Denny Hamlin won the pole and will lead the field to the green flag for the start of the 2025 The Great American Getaway 400, scheduled to begin on Sunday at 2 p.m. ET. Carson Hocevar and John Hunter Nemechek will start from the second row.
The weather forecast for Sunday at Pocono Raceway predicts a mixture of sunshine and clouds with a high temperature of 85 degrees and a 6% chance of rain at the start of The Great American Getaway 400.
Is there a NASCAR race today?
Race: The Great American Getaway 400
Track: Pocono Raceway
NASCAR 2025 Sunday schedule at Pocono Raceway
Below is the complete schedule for Sunday’s on-track action of the Cup Series' 17th race of the season:
Sunday, June 22, 2025
Garage open
11 a.m. ET – 8:30 p.m. ET: Cup Series
Track Activity
2 p.m. ET: The Great American Getaway 400 (160 laps & 400 miles)
Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series action in Long Pond, Pennsylvania, will be broadcast on Prime Video. The radio coverage will be available on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.
2025 The Great American Getaway 400: Starting Order
Below is the starting order for the 2025 The Great American Getaway 400 at Pocono Raceway:
- #11 - Denny Hamlin
- #17 - Chris Buescher
- #77 - Carson Hocevar
- #42 - John Hunter Nemechek
- #41 - Cole Custer
- #19 - Chase Briscoe
- #54 - Ty Gibbs
- #45 - Tyler Reddick
- #20 - Christopher Bell
- #99 - Daniel Suarez
- #43 - Erik Jones
- #22 - Joey Logano
- #60 - Ryan Preece
- #6 - Brad Keselowski
- #38 - Zane Smith
- #3 - Austin Dillon
- #4 - Noah Gragson
- #9 - Chase Elliott
- #2 - Austin Cindric
- #12 - Ryan Blaney
- #1 - Ross Chastain
- #7 - Justin Haley
- #88 - Shane Van Gisbergen
- #5 - Kyle Larson
- #48 - Alex Bowman
- #8 - Kyle Busch
- #10 - Ty Dillon
- #71 - Michael McDowell
- #35 - Riley Herbst
- #47 - Ricky Stenhouse, Jr.
- #24 - William Byron
- #34 - Todd Gilliland
- #16 - AJ Allmendinger
- #23 - Bubba Wallace
- #21 - Josh Berry
- #51 - Cody Ware
- #44 - Brennan Poole
Fans can watch all Cup Series teams and drivers at the Pocono Raceway for Sunday’s The Great American Getaway 400 live on Prime.
Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.