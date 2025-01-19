Katelyn Larson shines in a black dress at Kyle Larson’s podium celebration

Katelyn Larson joined Kyle Larson on the podium to celebrate the occasion of her husband becoming a three-time Chilli Bowl Nationals Champion on January 19, 2025. Dazzling in what appears to be a black coat lined with printed fur, paired with stockings, Katelyn posed with the trophy on the podium alongside her husband and children Owen Miyata Larson, Audrey Layne Larson, and Cooper Donald Larson.

Katelyn and Kyle met at a dirt race afterparty near the 32-year-old speedster's hometown of Elk Grove, California, where Katelyn and her brother Brad Sweet grew up. The couple began dating shortly after they first met and started a family by welcoming their first son Owen in 2014. The duo's announcement of their second pregnancy was followed by Kyle sharing the news of their engagement via X in December 2017.

Kyle and Katelyn Larson tied the knot on September 26, 2018, at a private estate in North Carolina. They welcomed their second child, daughter Audrey Layne in May 2018 and youngest son Cooper Donald in December 2022.

The No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet driver led all 40 laps despite encountering challenges from Daison Pursley and Landon Brooks. Kyle won the Chilli Bowl finale over Pursley by 0.365 seconds.

"The track was challenging to make a lap by yourself": Kyle Larson comments on 2025 Chilli Bowl win

The 40-lap race featured Kyle Larson working his way to the first position through slower traffic, however, Brenham Crouch and Jacob Denney made direct contact in front of him with 17 laps to go. The 32-year-old racer drove over the two front wheels of Brenham Crouch's car resulting in his car halting and re-firing on hitting the ground.

After maintaining his pace for a few consecutive laps, Kyle Larson encountered another unwanted scenario while exiting turn 4 as his No. 1 K caught the edge of the track. His car climbed up along the catch fence before landing back onto the track, facing infield.

After Kyle's landing, race control raised a caution flag as the sponsor banner on the front stretch had become dislodged. While the banner was partially on the track's surface when the Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet racer's car hit the wall, it became fully dislodged after the other racers sped their cars through it. Once the debris removal was dealt with, Kyle Larson led Landon Brooks and Daison Pursley on the restart.

Addressing his win and the difference between the previous Chilli Bowls, Kyle Larson mentioned:

“All three (Chili Bowl wins) are different. The first one was just a big hurdle to get over mentally I feel like to get a win in here finally. Then the next year meant a lot because we didn’t have the best car that race but we played defense really well."

The Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet racer added:

“Tonight, the track was challenging to make a lap by yourself, so when you can win a 40-lap race on a track that challenging, it’s pretty cool.”

Many believe that luck also favored the NASCAR ace since he drew for the No. 1 pill during the draw for the pole shuffle on January 17, 2025. Commenting on the draw, Kyle Larson mentioned that he knew his best shot at winning was to draw the one or two pills as it would have guaranteed him the front two rows.

