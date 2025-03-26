Kyle Busch celebrates 'Dad Aura' featuring iconic father-son duos

Shortly after announcing the "Battle of the Buschs" via social media on March 24, NASCAR ace Kyle Busch posted a photo carousel on Instagram captioned "Dad Aura," featuring a family photo alongside iconic father-son duos.

The first picture of Kyle's Instagram post is a photo of his family from one of Brexton's races, followed by pictures of legendary racer Dale Earnhardt and his son Dale Earnhardt Jr., NBA star LeBron James and his son Bronny, and MLB fame Ken Griffey Sr. with Ken Griffey Jr.

Kyle's race against his son Brexton will be streamed on DIRTVision on March 26 and will take place at the Millbridge Speedway in Salisbury, North Carolina. While Busch boasts 232 wins across the top 3 NASCAR Series comprising the Xfinity Series, Cup Series, and Truck Series, his son has achieved 32 wins at 13 different race tracks at 9.

After the No. 8 Richard Childress Racing driver announced "Battle of the Buschs," Brexton took a dig at his father via social media, writing:

"Can't wait to kick my dad's but*."

Kyle reacted to Brexton's post on X, writing:

You don’t want the smoke pal. Hope you’re ready to rip the fence.

In addition to the father-son duo teasing each other over their highly anticipated race, Kyle's wife Samantha also shared her take on the same.

Reposting NASCAR on NBC's post captioned "They grow up so fast" referring to Brexton racing against his father, Samantha Busch posted:

"That they do! Can’t believe this is already happening!"

'We've got this racing family dynasty all planned out' - Kyle Busch made his feelings known on Brexton being a third-gen racer

Kyle Busch has always been vocal about his plans for Brexton, given that he has avidly supported his son throughout his racing stints. During an interview with Newsweek in October 2024, the RCR driver answered a question about setting up a family racing dynasty:

"My dad was a racer, I'm a racer now, my son, third generation racer. So we've got this racing family dynasty all planned out, but he's having a great time with it. He's enjoying it a lot. He's winning a lot and so I think that that's been a lot of fun to see and his growth that he's had," Kyle said.

Additionally, during an interview with Cars & Culture with Jason Stein in July 2023, Kyle confessed that in a perfect world, he'd dreamt of retiring from Cup racing and running in the Truck series for a year when his son turns 15.

Laying out a blueprint concerning Brexton, the No. 8 racer said:

“When Brexton turns 16, him and I can split that truck where he can run the shorter track races and I can run the bigger track races. So, for two years, because you have to be 18 to run the big tracks, so for two years we would split it." (via Forbes)

Kyle added that when Brexton turns 18, he would take over Truck racing, eventually winning a championship. At that point, Kyle Busch plans to exit while his son is expected to move on with his racing career.

Brexton is currently an upcoming name in dirt racing, given that the nine-year-old has won the Golden Driller and the Chilli Bowl at this year's Tulsa Shootout.

