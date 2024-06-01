NASCAR 2024: Here’s what Saturday’s schedule at World Wide Technology Raceway, Portland International Raceway looks like

  • home icon
By Yash Soni
Modified Jun 01, 2024 13:50 GMT
NASCAR Cup Series Enjoy Illinois 300
NASCAR Cup Series heads to World Wide Technology Raceway

The 2024 NASCAR Cup Series and Truck Series are scheduled to be on the 1.25-mile-long oval track on Saturday, Jun 2, as the action on the season’s 15th weekend continues at the World Wide Technology Raceway.

The NASCAR Xfinity Series will kick off its 13th weekend at Portland International Raceway. The Xfinity teams will take part in practice, qualifying, and will conclude the day with the main event at 4:30 pm ET.

also-read-trending Trending

After Friday’s truck qualifying session, where Ty Majeski claimed the pole, the truck team will take part in the main event on Saturday (June 1).

The NASCAR Cup Series teams will take part in a practice and qualifying session scheduled for Saturday at 9:30 am ET and 10:15 am ET before hitting the track for the Enjoy Illinois 300 on Sunday, June 2.

The weather forecast on Saturday at WWT Raceway predicted steady rain in the morning with a high temperature of 67 degrees and a 55% chance of rain at the start of the truck race. The weather forecast at Portland predicted partly cloudy skies with a high of 66 degrees and a 3% chance of rain at the start of the Xfinity race.

Full NASCAR's Saturday schedule at World Wide Technology Raceway, Portland International Raceway

Below is the complete schedule for Saturday’s on-track action across NASCAR’s top-three national series at the WWT Raceway, Portland:

Saturday, June 1, 2024

Garage Open

10 am ET: Xfinity Series (at Portland)

10:30 am ET: Truck Series (at Gateway)

7:30 am ET – 12 pm ET: Cup Series (at Gateway)

Track activity

9:30 am ET – 10:15 am ET: Cup Series practice (at Gateway)

10:15 am ET – 11:30 am ET: Cup Series qualifying (at Gateway)

1:30 pm ET: Truck Series race (160 laps and 200 miles at Gateway)

11:30 am ET – 11:50 am ET: Xfinity Series practice (at Portland)

12 pm ET – 1 pm ET: Xfinity Series qualifying (at Portland)

4:30 pm ET: Xfinity Series race (75 laps and 147.75 miles at Portland)

Enjoy Illinois 300 at World Wide Technology Raceway: Qualifying Order

Here’s the qualifying order for the Enjoy Illinois 300 at the World Wide Technology Raceway:

Group A

  1. Cody Ware - 37.150
  2. Zane Smith - 34.050
  3. Harrison Burton - 32.550
  4. Austin Dillon - 29.600
  5. Ricky Stenhouse Jr - 28.550
  6. Ryan Preece - 26.250
  7. Carson Hocevar - 23.600
  8. Daniel Hemric - 21.100
  9. Austin Cindric - 20.000
  10. Chris Buescher - 19.600
  11. Erik Jones - 19.250
  12. Joey Logano - 17.000
  13. Kyle Busch - 14.200
  14. Ross Chastain - 8.700
  15. Alex Bowman - 8.350
  16. Ty Gibbs - 5.600
  17. Christopher Bell - 4.650
  18. Denny Hamlin - 4.550

Group B:

  1. Derek Kraus - 34.950
  2. Corey LaJoie - 33.400
  3. Noah Gragson - 30.450
  4. John Hunter Nemechek - 29.200
  5. Ryan Blaney - 26.850
  6. Justin Haley - 24.300
  7. Chase Briscoe - 22.300
  8. Daniel Suarez - 20.550
  9. Kyle Larson - 20.000
  10. Todd Gilliland - 19.250
  11. Michael McDowell - 18.950
  12. Josh Berry - 14.950
  13. Bubba Wallace - 10.800
  14. Martin Truex Jr - 8.700
  15. Chase Elliott - 6.400
  16. Tyler Reddick - 5.000
  17. Brad Keselowski - 4.600
  18. William Byron - 3.850

