NASCAR 2024: Here’s what Saturday’s schedule at World Wide Technology Raceway, Portland International Raceway looks like

The 2024 NASCAR Cup Series and Truck Series are scheduled to be on the 1.25-mile-long oval track on Saturday, Jun 2, as the action on the season’s 15th weekend continues at the World Wide Technology Raceway.

The NASCAR Xfinity Series will kick off its 13th weekend at Portland International Raceway. The Xfinity teams will take part in practice, qualifying, and will conclude the day with the main event at 4:30 pm ET.

Expand Tweet

Trending

After Friday’s truck qualifying session, where Ty Majeski claimed the pole, the truck team will take part in the main event on Saturday (June 1).

The NASCAR Cup Series teams will take part in a practice and qualifying session scheduled for Saturday at 9:30 am ET and 10:15 am ET before hitting the track for the Enjoy Illinois 300 on Sunday, June 2.

The weather forecast on Saturday at WWT Raceway predicted steady rain in the morning with a high temperature of 67 degrees and a 55% chance of rain at the start of the truck race. The weather forecast at Portland predicted partly cloudy skies with a high of 66 degrees and a 3% chance of rain at the start of the Xfinity race.

Full NASCAR's Saturday schedule at World Wide Technology Raceway, Portland International Raceway

Below is the complete schedule for Saturday’s on-track action across NASCAR’s top-three national series at the WWT Raceway, Portland:

Saturday, June 1, 2024

Garage Open

10 am ET: Xfinity Series (at Portland)

10:30 am ET: Truck Series (at Gateway)

7:30 am ET – 12 pm ET: Cup Series (at Gateway)

Track activity

9:30 am ET – 10:15 am ET: Cup Series practice (at Gateway)

10:15 am ET – 11:30 am ET: Cup Series qualifying (at Gateway)

1:30 pm ET: Truck Series race (160 laps and 200 miles at Gateway)

11:30 am ET – 11:50 am ET: Xfinity Series practice (at Portland)

12 pm ET – 1 pm ET: Xfinity Series qualifying (at Portland)

4:30 pm ET: Xfinity Series race (75 laps and 147.75 miles at Portland)

Expand Tweet

Enjoy Illinois 300 at World Wide Technology Raceway: Qualifying Order

Here’s the qualifying order for the Enjoy Illinois 300 at the World Wide Technology Raceway:

Group A

Cody Ware - 37.150 Zane Smith - 34.050 Harrison Burton - 32.550 Austin Dillon - 29.600 Ricky Stenhouse Jr - 28.550 Ryan Preece - 26.250 Carson Hocevar - 23.600 Daniel Hemric - 21.100 Austin Cindric - 20.000 Chris Buescher - 19.600 Erik Jones - 19.250 Joey Logano - 17.000 Kyle Busch - 14.200 Ross Chastain - 8.700 Alex Bowman - 8.350 Ty Gibbs - 5.600 Christopher Bell - 4.650 Denny Hamlin - 4.550

Group B:

Derek Kraus - 34.950 Corey LaJoie - 33.400 Noah Gragson - 30.450 John Hunter Nemechek - 29.200 Ryan Blaney - 26.850 Justin Haley - 24.300 Chase Briscoe - 22.300 Daniel Suarez - 20.550 Kyle Larson - 20.000 Todd Gilliland - 19.250 Michael McDowell - 18.950 Josh Berry - 14.950 Bubba Wallace - 10.800 Martin Truex Jr - 8.700 Chase Elliott - 6.400 Tyler Reddick - 5.000 Brad Keselowski - 4.600 William Byron - 3.850