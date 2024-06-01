NASCAR 2024: Here’s what Saturday’s schedule at World Wide Technology Raceway, Portland International Raceway looks like

The 2024 NASCAR Cup Series and Truck Series are scheduled to be on the 1.25-mile-long oval track on Saturday, Jun 2, as the action on the season’s 15th weekend continues at the World Wide Technology Raceway.
The NASCAR Xfinity Series will kick off its 13th weekend at Portland International Raceway. The Xfinity teams will take part in practice, qualifying, and will conclude the day with the main event at 4:30 pm ET.
After Friday’s truck qualifying session, where Ty Majeski claimed the pole, the truck team will take part in the main event on Saturday (June 1).
The NASCAR Cup Series teams will take part in a practice and qualifying session scheduled for Saturday at 9:30 am ET and 10:15 am ET before hitting the track for the Enjoy Illinois 300 on Sunday, June 2.
The weather forecast on Saturday at WWT Raceway predicted steady rain in the morning with a high temperature of 67 degrees and a 55% chance of rain at the start of the truck race. The weather forecast at Portland predicted partly cloudy skies with a high of 66 degrees and a 3% chance of rain at the start of the Xfinity race.
Full NASCAR's Saturday schedule at World Wide Technology Raceway, Portland International Raceway
Below is the complete schedule for Saturday’s on-track action across NASCAR’s top-three national series at the WWT Raceway, Portland:
Saturday, June 1, 2024
Garage Open
10 am ET: Xfinity Series (at Portland)
10:30 am ET: Truck Series (at Gateway)
7:30 am ET – 12 pm ET: Cup Series (at Gateway)
Track activity
9:30 am ET – 10:15 am ET: Cup Series practice (at Gateway)
10:15 am ET – 11:30 am ET: Cup Series qualifying (at Gateway)
1:30 pm ET: Truck Series race (160 laps and 200 miles at Gateway)
11:30 am ET – 11:50 am ET: Xfinity Series practice (at Portland)
12 pm ET – 1 pm ET: Xfinity Series qualifying (at Portland)
4:30 pm ET: Xfinity Series race (75 laps and 147.75 miles at Portland)
Enjoy Illinois 300 at World Wide Technology Raceway: Qualifying Order
Here’s the qualifying order for the Enjoy Illinois 300 at the World Wide Technology Raceway:
Group A
- Cody Ware - 37.150
- Zane Smith - 34.050
- Harrison Burton - 32.550
- Austin Dillon - 29.600
- Ricky Stenhouse Jr - 28.550
- Ryan Preece - 26.250
- Carson Hocevar - 23.600
- Daniel Hemric - 21.100
- Austin Cindric - 20.000
- Chris Buescher - 19.600
- Erik Jones - 19.250
- Joey Logano - 17.000
- Kyle Busch - 14.200
- Ross Chastain - 8.700
- Alex Bowman - 8.350
- Ty Gibbs - 5.600
- Christopher Bell - 4.650
- Denny Hamlin - 4.550
Group B:
- Derek Kraus - 34.950
- Corey LaJoie - 33.400
- Noah Gragson - 30.450
- John Hunter Nemechek - 29.200
- Ryan Blaney - 26.850
- Justin Haley - 24.300
- Chase Briscoe - 22.300
- Daniel Suarez - 20.550
- Kyle Larson - 20.000
- Todd Gilliland - 19.250
- Michael McDowell - 18.950
- Josh Berry - 14.950
- Bubba Wallace - 10.800
- Martin Truex Jr - 8.700
- Chase Elliott - 6.400
- Tyler Reddick - 5.000
- Brad Keselowski - 4.600
- William Byron - 3.850