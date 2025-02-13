  • home icon
NASCAR 2025: Here's what Thursday's schedule at Daytona International Speedway looks like

By Yash Soni
Modified Feb 13, 2025 13:57 GMT
Auto Racing: Rolex 24 At Daytona - Source: Imagn
NASCAR Cup Series Daytona 500 (Source: Imagn)

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series, Truck Series, and ARCA Series drivers are scheduled to be at Daytona International Speedway on Thursday (February 113) as the season’s first official racing weekend begins with the prestigious Daytona 500.

Following Wednesday (February 12)’s single-car Daytona 500 qualifying, where Chase Briscoe won pole for the Daytona 500, the drivers will now take part in a 60-lap Duel race that will set the lineup for the 500-mile main event.

Meanwhile, NASCAR Truck Series and ARCA Series drivers will participate in their 50-minute practice sessions ahead of the duel races at 4:05 pm ET and 5:05 pm ET, respectively.

The weather forecast on Thursday at Daytona predicts partly cloudy with a high temperature of 82 degrees and 17% chance of rain at the start of Duels.

NASCAR’s Thursday schedule at Daytona International Speedway

Here’s the complete schedule for Thursday’s on-track action across NASCAR's national series at Daytona:

Thursday, February 13, 2025

Garage Open

6 am ET – 6 pm ET: ARCA Menards Series

10 am ET – 7 pm ET: Truck Series

4 pm ET – 11 pm ET: Cup Series

Track activity

8 am ET: Truck Series haulers enter

2 pm ET: ARCA driver-spotter meeting

4:05 pm ET – 4:55 pm ET: ARCA Menards Series practice

5:05 pm ET – 5:55 pm ET: Truck Series practice

7 pm ET: Duel 1 at Daytona (60 laps, 150 miles)

8:45 pm ET: Duel 1 at Daytona (60 laps, 150 miles)

All Thursday’s track activity at Daytona will be telecast on FS1, Motor Racing Network (MRN), and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Bluegreen Vacations Duels starting lineup

Here is the starting order of Duel 1 and Duel 2 at Daytona International Speedway:

Duel 1 order:

  1. #19 - Chase Briscoe
  2. #60 - Ryan Preece
  3. #21 - Josh Berry
  4. #3 - Austin Dillon
  5. #10 - Ty Dillon
  6. #38 - Zane Smith
  7. #8 - Kyle Busch
  8. #9 - Chase Elliott
  9. #71 - Michael McDowell
  10. #16 - AJ Allmendinger
  11. #24 - William Byron
  12. #56 - Martin Truex Jr
  13. #54 - Ty Gibbs
  14. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  15. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  16. #7 - Justin Haley
  17. #40 - Justin Allgaier
  18. #77 - Carson Hocevar
  19. #1 - Ross Chastain
  20. #91 - Helio Castroneves
  21. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr
  22. #66 - Chandler Smith
  23. #44 - JJ Yeley

Duel 2 order:

  1. #2 - Austin Cindric
  2. #22 - Joey Logano
  3. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  4. #20 - Christopher Bell
  5. #5 -Kyle Larson
  6. #48 - Alex Bowman
  7. #34 - Todd Gilliland
  8. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  9. #17 - Chris Buescher
  10. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  11. #4 - Noah Gragson
  12. #99 - Daniel Suarez
  13. #35- Riley Herbst
  14. #84 - Jimmie Johnson
  15. #88 - Shane van Gisbergen
  16. #41 - Cole Custer
  17. #01 - Corey LaJoie
  18. #43 - Erik Jones
  19. #42 - John Hunter Nemechek
  20. #62 - Anthony Alfredo
  21. #78 - BJ McLeod
  22. #51 - Cody Ware

Edited by Yash Soni
