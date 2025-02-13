NASCAR 2025: Here’s what Thursday’s schedule at Daytona International Speedway looks like

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series, Truck Series, and ARCA Series drivers are scheduled to be at Daytona International Speedway on Thursday (February 113) as the season’s first official racing weekend begins with the prestigious Daytona 500.

Following Wednesday (February 12)’s single-car Daytona 500 qualifying, where Chase Briscoe won pole for the Daytona 500, the drivers will now take part in a 60-lap Duel race that will set the lineup for the 500-mile main event.

Expand Tweet

Trending

Meanwhile, NASCAR Truck Series and ARCA Series drivers will participate in their 50-minute practice sessions ahead of the duel races at 4:05 pm ET and 5:05 pm ET, respectively.

The weather forecast on Thursday at Daytona predicts partly cloudy with a high temperature of 82 degrees and 17% chance of rain at the start of Duels.

NASCAR’s Thursday schedule at Daytona International Speedway

Here’s the complete schedule for Thursday’s on-track action across NASCAR's national series at Daytona:

Thursday, February 13, 2025

Garage Open

6 am ET – 6 pm ET: ARCA Menards Series

10 am ET – 7 pm ET: Truck Series

4 pm ET – 11 pm ET: Cup Series

Track activity

8 am ET: Truck Series haulers enter

2 pm ET: ARCA driver-spotter meeting

4:05 pm ET – 4:55 pm ET: ARCA Menards Series practice

5:05 pm ET – 5:55 pm ET: Truck Series practice

7 pm ET: Duel 1 at Daytona (60 laps, 150 miles)

8:45 pm ET: Duel 1 at Daytona (60 laps, 150 miles)

Expand Tweet

All Thursday’s track activity at Daytona will be telecast on FS1, Motor Racing Network (MRN), and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Bluegreen Vacations Duels starting lineup

Here is the starting order of Duel 1 and Duel 2 at Daytona International Speedway:

Duel 1 order:

#19 - Chase Briscoe #60 - Ryan Preece #21 - Josh Berry #3 - Austin Dillon #10 - Ty Dillon #38 - Zane Smith #8 - Kyle Busch #9 - Chase Elliott #71 - Michael McDowell #16 - AJ Allmendinger #24 - William Byron #56 - Martin Truex Jr #54 - Ty Gibbs #45 - Tyler Reddick #23 - Bubba Wallace #7 - Justin Haley #40 - Justin Allgaier #77 - Carson Hocevar #1 - Ross Chastain #91 - Helio Castroneves #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr #66 - Chandler Smith #44 - JJ Yeley

Duel 2 order:

#2 - Austin Cindric #22 - Joey Logano #11 - Denny Hamlin #20 - Christopher Bell #5 -Kyle Larson #48 - Alex Bowman #34 - Todd Gilliland #6 - Brad Keselowski #17 - Chris Buescher #12 - Ryan Blaney #4 - Noah Gragson #99 - Daniel Suarez #35- Riley Herbst #84 - Jimmie Johnson #88 - Shane van Gisbergen #41 - Cole Custer #01 - Corey LaJoie #43 - Erik Jones #42 - John Hunter Nemechek #62 - Anthony Alfredo #78 - BJ McLeod #51 - Cody Ware

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Ex-Packers champ not convinced with Jalen Hurts after winning Super Bowl MVP: "He's still not an absolutely elite QB"