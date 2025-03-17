NASCAR 2025: Points table after Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

By Yash Soni
Modified Mar 17, 2025 00:40 GMT
NASCAR: Pennzoil 400 - Source: Imagn
NASCAR Cup Series points standings after Pennzoil 400 (Source: Imagn)

Five races have taken place in the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season. Wood Brothers Racing driver Josh Berry became the third different winner of the season after winning the Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday, March 16.

Ad

In a thrilling Vegas race, Berry grabbed the lead from Daniel Suarez with 16 laps to go and reached the victory lane for the first time in his Cup Series career.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

With the win, Berry locked his playoff spots and gained 46 points. He moved to 13th place in the points table with 119 points. After a runner-up finish at Vegas, Daniel Suarez gained 39 points and moved to the 19th position in the Cup Series points table with 94 points.

William Byron finished fourth. He gained 42 points and maintained the top place in the points table with 207 points. His teammate Kyle Larson, the defending winner of the event, secured a P9 finish. He gained 44 points and stands in sixth place in the points table with 152 points.

Ad

Michael McDowell, who started on pole, failed to utilize the advantage and finished 16th. He gained 21 points and stands 14th in the points standings.

Ad

Joey Logano, the defending NASCAR Cup Series champion, finished 15th and stands eighth in the points table with 136 points.

Find out where the NASCAR driver stands on the points table after the 2025 Pennzoil 400

Here is an updated list of 38 drivers in the latest released NASCAR Cup Series points table after the fifth points race of the 2025 season:

Ad

Drivers – Points

  1. William Byron - 207
  2. Christopher Bell - 178
  3. Tyler Reddick - 159
  4. Chase Elliott - 159
  5. Alex Bowman - 156
  6. Kyle Larson - 152
  7. Ryan Blaney - 143
  8. Joey Logano - 136
  9. Chris Buescher - 133
  10. Ross Chastain - 128
  11. Bubba Wallace - 125
  12. Denny Hamlin – 122
  13. Josh Berry - 119
  14. Michael McDowell - 117
  15. John Hunter Nemechek - 116
  16. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. - 116
  17. Kyle Busch - 114
  18. Ryan Preece - 102
  19. Daniel Suarez - 94
  20. Chase Briscoe - 94
  21. Austin Cindric - 93
  22. Carson Hocevar - 92
  23. AJ Allmendinger - 92
  24. Todd Gilliland - 91
  25. Erik Jones - 85
  26. Ty Dillon - 85
  27. Riley Herbst - 79
  28. Justin Haley - 78
  29. Zane Smith - 77
  30. Brad Keselowski - 73
  31. Shane van Gisbergen - 72
  32. Austin Dillon - 71
  33. Noah Gragson - 59
  34. Ty Gibbs - 56
  35. Cole Custer – 47
  36. Jimmie Johnson - 34
  37. Cody Ware - 24
  38. Corey LaJoie - 21

Watch NASCAR drivers and teams next at Homestead-Miami Speedway on March 24, 2025.

Quick Links

Edited by Yash Soni
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी