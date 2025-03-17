NASCAR 2025: Points table after Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Five races have taken place in the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season. Wood Brothers Racing driver Josh Berry became the third different winner of the season after winning the Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday, March 16.

In a thrilling Vegas race, Berry grabbed the lead from Daniel Suarez with 16 laps to go and reached the victory lane for the first time in his Cup Series career.

With the win, Berry locked his playoff spots and gained 46 points. He moved to 13th place in the points table with 119 points. After a runner-up finish at Vegas, Daniel Suarez gained 39 points and moved to the 19th position in the Cup Series points table with 94 points.

William Byron finished fourth. He gained 42 points and maintained the top place in the points table with 207 points. His teammate Kyle Larson, the defending winner of the event, secured a P9 finish. He gained 44 points and stands in sixth place in the points table with 152 points.

Michael McDowell, who started on pole, failed to utilize the advantage and finished 16th. He gained 21 points and stands 14th in the points standings.

Joey Logano, the defending NASCAR Cup Series champion, finished 15th and stands eighth in the points table with 136 points.

Find out where the NASCAR driver stands on the points table after the 2025 Pennzoil 400

Here is an updated list of 38 drivers in the latest released NASCAR Cup Series points table after the fifth points race of the 2025 season:

Drivers – Points

William Byron - 207 Christopher Bell - 178 Tyler Reddick - 159 Chase Elliott - 159 Alex Bowman - 156 Kyle Larson - 152 Ryan Blaney - 143 Joey Logano - 136 Chris Buescher - 133 Ross Chastain - 128 Bubba Wallace - 125 Denny Hamlin – 122 Josh Berry - 119 Michael McDowell - 117 John Hunter Nemechek - 116 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. - 116 Kyle Busch - 114 Ryan Preece - 102 Daniel Suarez - 94 Chase Briscoe - 94 Austin Cindric - 93 Carson Hocevar - 92 AJ Allmendinger - 92 Todd Gilliland - 91 Erik Jones - 85 Ty Dillon - 85 Riley Herbst - 79 Justin Haley - 78 Zane Smith - 77 Brad Keselowski - 73 Shane van Gisbergen - 72 Austin Dillon - 71 Noah Gragson - 59 Ty Gibbs - 56 Cole Custer – 47 Jimmie Johnson - 34 Cody Ware - 24 Corey LaJoie - 21

Watch NASCAR drivers and teams next at Homestead-Miami Speedway on March 24, 2025.

