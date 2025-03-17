NASCAR 2025: Points table after Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Five races have taken place in the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season. Wood Brothers Racing driver Josh Berry became the third different winner of the season after winning the Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday, March 16.
In a thrilling Vegas race, Berry grabbed the lead from Daniel Suarez with 16 laps to go and reached the victory lane for the first time in his Cup Series career.
With the win, Berry locked his playoff spots and gained 46 points. He moved to 13th place in the points table with 119 points. After a runner-up finish at Vegas, Daniel Suarez gained 39 points and moved to the 19th position in the Cup Series points table with 94 points.
William Byron finished fourth. He gained 42 points and maintained the top place in the points table with 207 points. His teammate Kyle Larson, the defending winner of the event, secured a P9 finish. He gained 44 points and stands in sixth place in the points table with 152 points.
Michael McDowell, who started on pole, failed to utilize the advantage and finished 16th. He gained 21 points and stands 14th in the points standings.
Joey Logano, the defending NASCAR Cup Series champion, finished 15th and stands eighth in the points table with 136 points.
Find out where the NASCAR driver stands on the points table after the 2025 Pennzoil 400
Here is an updated list of 38 drivers in the latest released NASCAR Cup Series points table after the fifth points race of the 2025 season:
Drivers – Points
- William Byron - 207
- Christopher Bell - 178
- Tyler Reddick - 159
- Chase Elliott - 159
- Alex Bowman - 156
- Kyle Larson - 152
- Ryan Blaney - 143
- Joey Logano - 136
- Chris Buescher - 133
- Ross Chastain - 128
- Bubba Wallace - 125
- Denny Hamlin – 122
- Josh Berry - 119
- Michael McDowell - 117
- John Hunter Nemechek - 116
- Ricky Stenhouse Jr. - 116
- Kyle Busch - 114
- Ryan Preece - 102
- Daniel Suarez - 94
- Chase Briscoe - 94
- Austin Cindric - 93
- Carson Hocevar - 92
- AJ Allmendinger - 92
- Todd Gilliland - 91
- Erik Jones - 85
- Ty Dillon - 85
- Riley Herbst - 79
- Justin Haley - 78
- Zane Smith - 77
- Brad Keselowski - 73
- Shane van Gisbergen - 72
- Austin Dillon - 71
- Noah Gragson - 59
- Ty Gibbs - 56
- Cole Custer – 47
- Jimmie Johnson - 34
- Cody Ware - 24
- Corey LaJoie - 21
Watch NASCAR drivers and teams next at Homestead-Miami Speedway on March 24, 2025.