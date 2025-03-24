NASCAR 2025: Points table after Straight Talk Wireless 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway

By Yash Soni
Modified Mar 24, 2025 01:53 GMT
NASCAR Cup Series Straight Talk Wireless 400 - Source: Getty
NASCAR Cup Series Straight Talk Wireless 400 at Homestead-Miami (Source: Getty Images)

Six races have taken place in the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season. Hendrick Motorsports driver Kyle Larson became the fourth different winner of the season after winning the Straight Talk Wireless 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway on Sunday, March 23.

Ad

In a thrilling Miami race, Larson grabbed the lead from his teammate Alex Bowman with seven laps to go and reached the victory lane for the second time this weekend; the first coming in a truck event on Friday.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

With the win, Larson locked his playoff spot and gained 56 points, moving to second place in the points table with 208 points. After a runner-up finish at Miami, polesitter Alex Bowman gained 49 points and moved to third position in the Cup Series points table with 205 points.

William Byron finished 12th. He gained 37 points and maintained top place in the points table with 244 points.

Tyler Reddick, the defending winner of the event, failed to repeat his last year’s heroics and finished eighth. He gained 30 points and is fourth in the points table with 189 points.

Ad

Josh Berry, who started on the front row, failed to utilize the advantage and finished 29th. He gained 23 points and is 12th in the points standings.

Ad

Joey Logano, the defending NASCAR Cup Series champion, finished 14th and is 11th in the points table with 160 points.

Find out where the NASCAR driver stands on the points table after the 2025 Straight Talk Wireless 400

Here's an updated list of 38 drivers in the latest released NASCAR Cup Series points table after the sixth points race of the 2025 season:

Ad

Drivers – Points

  1. William Byron - 244
  2. Kyle Larson - 208
  3. Alex Bowman - 205
  4. Tyler Reddick - 189
  5. Christopher Bell - 186
  6. Chase Elliott - 181
  7. Bubba Wallace - 166
  8. Denny Hamlin - 164
  9. Chris Buescher - 164
  10. Ryan Blaney - 162
  11. Joey Logano - 160
  12. Josh Berry - 142
  13. Chase Briscoe - 135
  14. Ross Chastain - 134
  15. Michael McDowell - 134
  16. Ryan Preece - 130
  17. Kyle Busch - 130
  18. John Hunter Nemechek - 130
  19. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. - 129
  20. AJ Allmendinger - 126
  21. Austin Cindric - 121
  22. Daniel Suarez - 109
  23. Erik Jones - 107
  24. Justin Haley - 105
  25. Zane Smith - 103
  26. Todd Gilliland - 98
  27. Carson Hocevar - 95
  28. Austin Dillon - 95
  29. Ty Dillon - 95
  30. Brad Keselowski - 84
  31. Riley Herbst # - 83
  32. Noah Gragson - 82
  33. Shane Van Gisbergen # - 77
  34. Ty Gibbs - 68
  35. Cole Custer - 56
  36. Jimmie Johnson - 34
  37. Cody Ware - 27
  38. Corey Lajoie - 21
Ad

Watch NASCAR drivers and teams next at Martinsville Speedway on March 30, 2025.

Quick Links

Edited by Yash Soni
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी