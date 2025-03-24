NASCAR 2025: Points table after Straight Talk Wireless 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway

Six races have taken place in the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season. Hendrick Motorsports driver Kyle Larson became the fourth different winner of the season after winning the Straight Talk Wireless 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway on Sunday, March 23.

In a thrilling Miami race, Larson grabbed the lead from his teammate Alex Bowman with seven laps to go and reached the victory lane for the second time this weekend; the first coming in a truck event on Friday.

With the win, Larson locked his playoff spot and gained 56 points, moving to second place in the points table with 208 points. After a runner-up finish at Miami, polesitter Alex Bowman gained 49 points and moved to third position in the Cup Series points table with 205 points.

William Byron finished 12th. He gained 37 points and maintained top place in the points table with 244 points.

Tyler Reddick, the defending winner of the event, failed to repeat his last year’s heroics and finished eighth. He gained 30 points and is fourth in the points table with 189 points.

Josh Berry, who started on the front row, failed to utilize the advantage and finished 29th. He gained 23 points and is 12th in the points standings.

Joey Logano, the defending NASCAR Cup Series champion, finished 14th and is 11th in the points table with 160 points.

Find out where the NASCAR driver stands on the points table after the 2025 Straight Talk Wireless 400

Here's an updated list of 38 drivers in the latest released NASCAR Cup Series points table after the sixth points race of the 2025 season:

Drivers – Points

William Byron - 244 Kyle Larson - 208 Alex Bowman - 205 Tyler Reddick - 189 Christopher Bell - 186 Chase Elliott - 181 Bubba Wallace - 166 Denny Hamlin - 164 Chris Buescher - 164 Ryan Blaney - 162 Joey Logano - 160 Josh Berry - 142 Chase Briscoe - 135 Ross Chastain - 134 Michael McDowell - 134 Ryan Preece - 130 Kyle Busch - 130 John Hunter Nemechek - 130 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. - 129 AJ Allmendinger - 126 Austin Cindric - 121 Daniel Suarez - 109 Erik Jones - 107 Justin Haley - 105 Zane Smith - 103 Todd Gilliland - 98 Carson Hocevar - 95 Austin Dillon - 95 Ty Dillon - 95 Brad Keselowski - 84 Riley Herbst # - 83 Noah Gragson - 82 Shane Van Gisbergen # - 77 Ty Gibbs - 68 Cole Custer - 56 Jimmie Johnson - 34 Cody Ware - 27 Corey Lajoie - 21

Watch NASCAR drivers and teams next at Martinsville Speedway on March 30, 2025.

