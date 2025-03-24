NASCAR 2025: Points table after Straight Talk Wireless 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway

Six races have taken place in the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season. Hendrick Motorsports driver Kyle Larson became the fourth different winner of the season after winning the Straight Talk Wireless 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway on Sunday, March 23.
In a thrilling Miami race, Larson grabbed the lead from his teammate Alex Bowman with seven laps to go and reached the victory lane for the second time this weekend; the first coming in a truck event on Friday.
With the win, Larson locked his playoff spot and gained 56 points, moving to second place in the points table with 208 points. After a runner-up finish at Miami, polesitter Alex Bowman gained 49 points and moved to third position in the Cup Series points table with 205 points.
William Byron finished 12th. He gained 37 points and maintained top place in the points table with 244 points.
Tyler Reddick, the defending winner of the event, failed to repeat his last year’s heroics and finished eighth. He gained 30 points and is fourth in the points table with 189 points.
Josh Berry, who started on the front row, failed to utilize the advantage and finished 29th. He gained 23 points and is 12th in the points standings.
Joey Logano, the defending NASCAR Cup Series champion, finished 14th and is 11th in the points table with 160 points.
Find out where the NASCAR driver stands on the points table after the 2025 Straight Talk Wireless 400
Here's an updated list of 38 drivers in the latest released NASCAR Cup Series points table after the sixth points race of the 2025 season:
Drivers – Points
- William Byron - 244
- Kyle Larson - 208
- Alex Bowman - 205
- Tyler Reddick - 189
- Christopher Bell - 186
- Chase Elliott - 181
- Bubba Wallace - 166
- Denny Hamlin - 164
- Chris Buescher - 164
- Ryan Blaney - 162
- Joey Logano - 160
- Josh Berry - 142
- Chase Briscoe - 135
- Ross Chastain - 134
- Michael McDowell - 134
- Ryan Preece - 130
- Kyle Busch - 130
- John Hunter Nemechek - 130
- Ricky Stenhouse Jr. - 129
- AJ Allmendinger - 126
- Austin Cindric - 121
- Daniel Suarez - 109
- Erik Jones - 107
- Justin Haley - 105
- Zane Smith - 103
- Todd Gilliland - 98
- Carson Hocevar - 95
- Austin Dillon - 95
- Ty Dillon - 95
- Brad Keselowski - 84
- Riley Herbst # - 83
- Noah Gragson - 82
- Shane Van Gisbergen # - 77
- Ty Gibbs - 68
- Cole Custer - 56
- Jimmie Johnson - 34
- Cody Ware - 27
- Corey Lajoie - 21
Watch NASCAR drivers and teams next at Martinsville Speedway on March 30, 2025.