Over the years, NASCAR has introduced multiple formats to make the All-Star Race interesting. This particular race has seen everything from segmented races and inverted starters to the recent promoter's caution.

Ad

The NASCAR All-Star Race is a non-championship Cup Series race, and no points are awarded to the winners and other drivers who participate in it. As a result, the stakes generally go down, and the governing body tries out different formats from time to time to make the race an exciting affair.

Let's delve deeper into some of the wild formats that NASCAR has implemented over the years:

NASCAR All-Star's history of wild format experiments

#1 Single Segment of 70 Laps (1985-1986)

In its initial days, the NASCAR All-Star Race tried the single-segment format. Under this, the race in the first year (1985) was just for 70 laps, and then it increased to 83 laps.

Ad

Trending

#2 3 Segments of 135 Laps (1987-1989)

The second format saw the implementation of the three-segment format, where the race was divided into three components. The first segment had 75 laps, followed by 50 laps in the second segment, and then a dash in the final segment.

#3 2 Segments of 70 Laps (1990-1991)

The format was reverted from 3 segments to 2 segments, and under this layout, the race was divided into two parts, instead of three. The first segment was of 50 laps, followed by the second segment of 20 laps.

Ad

#4 3 Segments of 70 Laps (1992-2001)

NASCAR brought the All-Star Race to 3 segments again in 1992, and it continued this way until 2001. Under this format, the race was divided into three parts: 30 laps, 30 laps, and then 10 laps.

#5 3 Segments of 90 Laps (2002-2006)

The segment remained the same in this format, but the number of laps increased from 70 to 90. Under this format, it was 40 laps, 30 laps, and 20 laps in parts.

Ad

#6 4 Segments of 80-100 Laps (2007-2011)

Carl Edwards (99) celebrates after winning the NASCAR All-Star Race in 2011 - Source: Imagn

In 2007, four segments were divided into 20 laps to make it 80, followed by four segments into 25 laps, making it 100. However, from 2009 to 2011, there were 50 laps in the first segment, followed by 20 laps in the second and third segments, and 10 laps in the final segment.

Ad

#7 5 Segments of 90-110 Laps (2012-2015)

Under this format, the race had a 20-lap segment four times, followed by a 10-lap segment in the final one. In 2015, it was increased to 25 Laps in the first four segments.

#8 3 Segments of 113 Laps (2016)

In this format, the race would take place in three segments, first in 50 laps, followed by another in 50 laps, and the last dash in 13 laps.

Ad

#9 Miscellaneous formats (2017 onwards)

Kyle Busch (18) celebrates his win in victory lane at the Monster Energy NASCAR All-Star Race 2018 - Source: Imagn

Since 2017, this race has undergone numerous formats and designs to make it more interesting, such as:

Ad

Inverted starters

Under this format, the drivers would have to start the race in inverted positions if fans vote for it. If a driver finishes a segment in first place, he would have to start last in the next segment.

Manufacturers showdown

In this format, the top drivers from Ford, Chevrolet, and Toyota (the three manufacturers) are all equally presented and participate in the NASCAR All-Star Race.

Mandatory Pit Stops

Every driver has to pit positively during the race as per the rule. This was made mandatory to make the race more interesting.

Ad

Fan vote

Fans can vote for a driver they wish to see in the NASCAR All-Star race. For example, the drivers who didn't win a race this season, or last, would be able to participate in the race if they win in the fans' votes. The voting process for this year's race is still open and features fan favourites like Bubba Wallace, Shane van Gisbergen, and AJ Allmendinger, among other candidates.

Ad

Promoter's caution

This is the latest format where NASCAR gives power to the promoter of the team to throw caution anytime during the race from Lap 1 to Lap 220, if he deems the race is uninteresting, something Joey Logano recently spoke about. In his recent interview, the Team Penske driver predicted that the promoter might choose to throw the caution if the race becomes a "snoozer".

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sabyasachi Biswas Sabyasachi Biswas is a passionate motorsport journalist for Sportskeeda, with a Master's degree in Mass Communication and Journalism. He has over eight years of experience in the field and has over 10000 published articles on the internet.



As a dedicated follower of motorsport, Sabyasachi watches events closely, ensuring his reports are thorough and supported by reputable sources. He is inspired by Max Verstappen’s fearless attitude and dreams of attending the Indian GP if it returns to the calendar. An ardent F1 fan over the years, he enjoyed watching Felipe Massa and Sebastian Vettel and is now following Verstappen's dominant journey on the track.



Apart from F1, he is a big-time NASCAR and football (also soccer) fan. Sabyasachi supports Kyle Larson of Hendrick Motorsports and Spanish club, Real Madrid.



He was a sub-junior level footballer and won inter-district quizzes and debate competitions back in school. A travel freak by nature, Sabyasachi likes to try different cuisines and learn about new cultures. When away from his keyboard, he enjoys soccer, geopolitics, and playing with Khushi & Ubbu - his adorable beagles. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.