Over the years, NASCAR has introduced multiple formats to make the All-Star Race interesting. This particular race has seen everything from segmented races and inverted starters to the recent promoter's caution.
The NASCAR All-Star Race is a non-championship Cup Series race, and no points are awarded to the winners and other drivers who participate in it. As a result, the stakes generally go down, and the governing body tries out different formats from time to time to make the race an exciting affair.
Let's delve deeper into some of the wild formats that NASCAR has implemented over the years:
NASCAR All-Star's history of wild format experiments
#1 Single Segment of 70 Laps (1985-1986)
In its initial days, the NASCAR All-Star Race tried the single-segment format. Under this, the race in the first year (1985) was just for 70 laps, and then it increased to 83 laps.
#2 3 Segments of 135 Laps (1987-1989)
The second format saw the implementation of the three-segment format, where the race was divided into three components. The first segment had 75 laps, followed by 50 laps in the second segment, and then a dash in the final segment.
#3 2 Segments of 70 Laps (1990-1991)
The format was reverted from 3 segments to 2 segments, and under this layout, the race was divided into two parts, instead of three. The first segment was of 50 laps, followed by the second segment of 20 laps.
#4 3 Segments of 70 Laps (1992-2001)
NASCAR brought the All-Star Race to 3 segments again in 1992, and it continued this way until 2001. Under this format, the race was divided into three parts: 30 laps, 30 laps, and then 10 laps.
#5 3 Segments of 90 Laps (2002-2006)
The segment remained the same in this format, but the number of laps increased from 70 to 90. Under this format, it was 40 laps, 30 laps, and 20 laps in parts.
#6 4 Segments of 80-100 Laps (2007-2011)
In 2007, four segments were divided into 20 laps to make it 80, followed by four segments into 25 laps, making it 100. However, from 2009 to 2011, there were 50 laps in the first segment, followed by 20 laps in the second and third segments, and 10 laps in the final segment.
#7 5 Segments of 90-110 Laps (2012-2015)
Under this format, the race had a 20-lap segment four times, followed by a 10-lap segment in the final one. In 2015, it was increased to 25 Laps in the first four segments.
#8 3 Segments of 113 Laps (2016)
In this format, the race would take place in three segments, first in 50 laps, followed by another in 50 laps, and the last dash in 13 laps.
#9 Miscellaneous formats (2017 onwards)
Since 2017, this race has undergone numerous formats and designs to make it more interesting, such as:
Inverted starters
Under this format, the drivers would have to start the race in inverted positions if fans vote for it. If a driver finishes a segment in first place, he would have to start last in the next segment.
Manufacturers showdown
In this format, the top drivers from Ford, Chevrolet, and Toyota (the three manufacturers) are all equally presented and participate in the NASCAR All-Star Race.
Mandatory Pit Stops
Every driver has to pit positively during the race as per the rule. This was made mandatory to make the race more interesting.
Fan vote
Fans can vote for a driver they wish to see in the NASCAR All-Star race. For example, the drivers who didn't win a race this season, or last, would be able to participate in the race if they win in the fans' votes. The voting process for this year's race is still open and features fan favourites like Bubba Wallace, Shane van Gisbergen, and AJ Allmendinger, among other candidates.
Promoter's caution
This is the latest format where NASCAR gives power to the promoter of the team to throw caution anytime during the race from Lap 1 to Lap 220, if he deems the race is uninteresting, something Joey Logano recently spoke about. In his recent interview, the Team Penske driver predicted that the promoter might choose to throw the caution if the race becomes a "snoozer".
