NASCAR Daytona 500 Prize Money: How much is the winner expected to make at Daytona International Speedway in 2025?

By Yash Soni
Modified Feb 11, 2025 19:28 GMT
NASCAR Cup Series Coke Zero Sugar 400 - Source: Getty
NASCAR Cup Series Daytona 500 (Source: Getty Images)

After a preseason Cook Out Clash, the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series heads to Daytona International Speedway to officially kick off the season with the Daytona 500, the biggest race of the calendar.

The iconic 500-mile NASCAR Cup Series season-opener is expected to be exciting as the Next Gen car will run for the seventh time at the Daytona International Speedway. All drivers taking the field will be racing to win the most prestigious and important race in NASCAR on Sunday (February 16) at the 2.5-mile-long quad-oval track.

Along with the win, there will be monetary rewards for the Daytona 500 winner. In 2025, “The Great American Race” boasts a prize pool of $30,331,250, the biggest-ever purse in the history of motorsports.

Live action of the event can be enjoyed live on FOX, Peacock, and MRN. It will be broadcast on Sunday at 2:30 pm ET.

What is Daytona 500 prize money for 2025?

All 45 drivers participating in NASCAR’s top-tier series will compete for monetary incentives this weekend in Daytona Beach, Florida.

Jayski's NASCAR Silly Season Site tweeted the total prize pool that will be up for grabs this weekend at Daytona:

“2025 Daytona 500 race purse: $30,331,250”

Daytona 500 Prize Money Breakdown: How much will the winner make at the Daytona International Speedway?

According to NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass, the 2025 Daytona 500 winner is likely to receive between eight and 10 percent of the total purse.

As per this assumption, the winner of this year’s Daytona 500 will likely get eight to 10 percent of the overall prize money of $30,331,250, which means a check of around $2,426,500 to $3,033,125.

Explore 2025 Daytona 500 payout per position

After deducting the winner amount from the total prize money, the remaining purse will be divided among the charter teams according to their finishing position in the race, charter status, etc.

With the advent of the charter system in NASCAR, individual payouts per finishing position are no longer published.

NASCAR Cup Series action begins with practice and qualifying on Wednesday (February 12), followed by duel races and a couple of practice sessions before the main event on Sunday afternoon. Qualifying action will be available on FS1.

List of "The Great American Race" winners

  1. 1959: Lee Petty
  2. 1960: Junior Johnson
  3. 1961: Marvin Panch
  4. 1962: Fireball Roberts
  5. 1963: Tiny Lund
  6. 1964: Richard Petty
  7. 1965[c]: Fred Lorenzen
  8. 1966[c]: Richard Petty
  9. 1967: Mario Andretti
  10. 1968: Cale Yarborough
  11. 1969: LeeRoy Yarbrough
  12. 1970: Pete Hamilton
  13. 1971: Richard Petty
  14. 1972: A. J. Foyt
  15. 1973: Richard Petty
  16. 1974[d]: Richard Petty
  17. 1975: Benny Parsons
  18. 1976: David Pearson
  19. 1977: Cale Yarborough
  20. 1978: Bobby Allison
  21. 1979: Richard Petty
  22. 1980: Buddy Baker
  23. 1981: Richard Petty
  24. 1982: Bobby Allison
  25. 1983: Cale Yarborough
  26. 1984: Cale Yarborough
  27. 1985: Bill Elliott
  28. 1986: Geoff Bodine
  29. 1987: Bill Elliott
  30. 1988: Bobby Allison
  31. 1989: Darrell Waltrip
  32. 1990: Derrike Cope
  33. 1991: Ernie Irvan
  34. 1992: Davey Allison
  35. 1993: Dale Jarrett
  36. 1994: Sterling Marlin
  37. 1995: Sterling Marlin
  38. 1996: Dale Jarrett
  39. 1997: Jeff Gordon
  40. 1998: Dale Earnhardt
  41. 1999: Jeff Gordon
  42. 2000: Dale Jarrett
  43. 2001: Michael Waltrip
  44. 2002: Ward Burton
  45. 2003[c]: Michael Waltrip
  46. 2004: Dale Earnhardt Jr.
  47. 2005[e]: Jeff Gordon
  48. 2006[e]: Jimmie Johnson
  49. 2007[e]: Kevin Harvick
  50. 2008: Ryan Newman
  51. 2009[c]: Matt Kenseth
  52. 2010[e]: Jamie McMurray
  53. 2011[e]: Trevor Bayne
  54. 2012[e]: Matt Kenseth
  55. 2013: Jimmie Johnson
  56. 2014: Dale Earnhardt Jr.
  57. 2015[e]: Joey Logano
  58. 2016: Denny Hamlin
  59. 2017: Kurt Busch
  60. 2018[e]: Austin Dillon
  61. 2019[e]: Denny Hamlin
  62. 2020[e]: Denny Hamlin
  63. 2021: Michael McDowell
  64. 2022[e]: Austin Cindric
  65. 2023[e]: Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  66. 2025: William Byron

Edited by Yash Soni
