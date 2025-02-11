NASCAR Daytona 500 Prize Money: How much is the winner expected to make at Daytona International Speedway in 2025?

After a preseason Cook Out Clash, the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series heads to Daytona International Speedway to officially kick off the season with the Daytona 500, the biggest race of the calendar.
The iconic 500-mile NASCAR Cup Series season-opener is expected to be exciting as the Next Gen car will run for the seventh time at the Daytona International Speedway. All drivers taking the field will be racing to win the most prestigious and important race in NASCAR on Sunday (February 16) at the 2.5-mile-long quad-oval track.
Along with the win, there will be monetary rewards for the Daytona 500 winner. In 2025, “The Great American Race” boasts a prize pool of $30,331,250, the biggest-ever purse in the history of motorsports.
Live action of the event can be enjoyed live on FOX, Peacock, and MRN. It will be broadcast on Sunday at 2:30 pm ET.
What is Daytona 500 prize money for 2025?
All 45 drivers participating in NASCAR’s top-tier series will compete for monetary incentives this weekend in Daytona Beach, Florida.
Jayski's NASCAR Silly Season Site tweeted the total prize pool that will be up for grabs this weekend at Daytona:
“2025 Daytona 500 race purse: $30,331,250”
Daytona 500 Prize Money Breakdown: How much will the winner make at the Daytona International Speedway?
According to NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass, the 2025 Daytona 500 winner is likely to receive between eight and 10 percent of the total purse.
As per this assumption, the winner of this year’s Daytona 500 will likely get eight to 10 percent of the overall prize money of $30,331,250, which means a check of around $2,426,500 to $3,033,125.
Explore 2025 Daytona 500 payout per position
After deducting the winner amount from the total prize money, the remaining purse will be divided among the charter teams according to their finishing position in the race, charter status, etc.
With the advent of the charter system in NASCAR, individual payouts per finishing position are no longer published.
NASCAR Cup Series action begins with practice and qualifying on Wednesday (February 12), followed by duel races and a couple of practice sessions before the main event on Sunday afternoon. Qualifying action will be available on FS1.
List of "The Great American Race" winners
- 1959: Lee Petty
- 1960: Junior Johnson
- 1961: Marvin Panch
- 1962: Fireball Roberts
- 1963: Tiny Lund
- 1964: Richard Petty
- 1965[c]: Fred Lorenzen
- 1966[c]: Richard Petty
- 1967: Mario Andretti
- 1968: Cale Yarborough
- 1969: LeeRoy Yarbrough
- 1970: Pete Hamilton
- 1971: Richard Petty
- 1972: A. J. Foyt
- 1973: Richard Petty
- 1974[d]: Richard Petty
- 1975: Benny Parsons
- 1976: David Pearson
- 1977: Cale Yarborough
- 1978: Bobby Allison
- 1979: Richard Petty
- 1980: Buddy Baker
- 1981: Richard Petty
- 1982: Bobby Allison
- 1983: Cale Yarborough
- 1984: Cale Yarborough
- 1985: Bill Elliott
- 1986: Geoff Bodine
- 1987: Bill Elliott
- 1988: Bobby Allison
- 1989: Darrell Waltrip
- 1990: Derrike Cope
- 1991: Ernie Irvan
- 1992: Davey Allison
- 1993: Dale Jarrett
- 1994: Sterling Marlin
- 1995: Sterling Marlin
- 1996: Dale Jarrett
- 1997: Jeff Gordon
- 1998: Dale Earnhardt
- 1999: Jeff Gordon
- 2000: Dale Jarrett
- 2001: Michael Waltrip
- 2002: Ward Burton
- 2003[c]: Michael Waltrip
- 2004: Dale Earnhardt Jr.
- 2005[e]: Jeff Gordon
- 2006[e]: Jimmie Johnson
- 2007[e]: Kevin Harvick
- 2008: Ryan Newman
- 2009[c]: Matt Kenseth
- 2010[e]: Jamie McMurray
- 2011[e]: Trevor Bayne
- 2012[e]: Matt Kenseth
- 2013: Jimmie Johnson
- 2014: Dale Earnhardt Jr.
- 2015[e]: Joey Logano
- 2016: Denny Hamlin
- 2017: Kurt Busch
- 2018[e]: Austin Dillon
- 2019[e]: Denny Hamlin
- 2020[e]: Denny Hamlin
- 2021: Michael McDowell
- 2022[e]: Austin Cindric
- 2023[e]: Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
- 2025: William Byron
Ex-Packers champ not convinced with Jalen Hurts after winning Super Bowl MVP: "He's still not an absolutely elite QB"