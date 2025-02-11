NASCAR Daytona 500 Prize Money: How much is the winner expected to make at Daytona International Speedway in 2025?

After a preseason Cook Out Clash, the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series heads to Daytona International Speedway to officially kick off the season with the Daytona 500, the biggest race of the calendar.

The iconic 500-mile NASCAR Cup Series season-opener is expected to be exciting as the Next Gen car will run for the seventh time at the Daytona International Speedway. All drivers taking the field will be racing to win the most prestigious and important race in NASCAR on Sunday (February 16) at the 2.5-mile-long quad-oval track.

Along with the win, there will be monetary rewards for the Daytona 500 winner. In 2025, “The Great American Race” boasts a prize pool of $30,331,250, the biggest-ever purse in the history of motorsports.

Live action of the event can be enjoyed live on FOX, Peacock, and MRN. It will be broadcast on Sunday at 2:30 pm ET.

What is Daytona 500 prize money for 2025?

All 45 drivers participating in NASCAR’s top-tier series will compete for monetary incentives this weekend in Daytona Beach, Florida.

Jayski's NASCAR Silly Season Site tweeted the total prize pool that will be up for grabs this weekend at Daytona:

“2025 Daytona 500 race purse: $30,331,250”

Daytona 500 Prize Money Breakdown: How much will the winner make at the Daytona International Speedway?

According to NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass, the 2025 Daytona 500 winner is likely to receive between eight and 10 percent of the total purse.

As per this assumption, the winner of this year’s Daytona 500 will likely get eight to 10 percent of the overall prize money of $30,331,250, which means a check of around $2,426,500 to $3,033,125.

Explore 2025 Daytona 500 payout per position

After deducting the winner amount from the total prize money, the remaining purse will be divided among the charter teams according to their finishing position in the race, charter status, etc.

With the advent of the charter system in NASCAR, individual payouts per finishing position are no longer published.

NASCAR Cup Series action begins with practice and qualifying on Wednesday (February 12), followed by duel races and a couple of practice sessions before the main event on Sunday afternoon. Qualifying action will be available on FS1.

List of "The Great American Race" winners

1959: Lee Petty 1960: Junior Johnson 1961: Marvin Panch 1962: Fireball Roberts 1963: Tiny Lund 1964: Richard Petty 1965[c]: Fred Lorenzen 1966[c]: Richard Petty 1967: Mario Andretti 1968: Cale Yarborough 1969: LeeRoy Yarbrough 1970: Pete Hamilton 1971: Richard Petty 1972: A. J. Foyt 1973: Richard Petty 1974[d]: Richard Petty 1975: Benny Parsons 1976: David Pearson 1977: Cale Yarborough 1978: Bobby Allison 1979: Richard Petty 1980: Buddy Baker 1981: Richard Petty 1982: Bobby Allison 1983: Cale Yarborough 1984: Cale Yarborough 1985: Bill Elliott 1986: Geoff Bodine 1987: Bill Elliott 1988: Bobby Allison 1989: Darrell Waltrip 1990: Derrike Cope 1991: Ernie Irvan 1992: Davey Allison 1993: Dale Jarrett 1994: Sterling Marlin 1995: Sterling Marlin 1996: Dale Jarrett 1997: Jeff Gordon 1998: Dale Earnhardt 1999: Jeff Gordon 2000: Dale Jarrett 2001: Michael Waltrip 2002: Ward Burton 2003[c]: Michael Waltrip 2004: Dale Earnhardt Jr. 2005[e]: Jeff Gordon 2006[e]: Jimmie Johnson 2007[e]: Kevin Harvick 2008: Ryan Newman 2009[c]: Matt Kenseth 2010[e]: Jamie McMurray 2011[e]: Trevor Bayne 2012[e]: Matt Kenseth 2013: Jimmie Johnson 2014: Dale Earnhardt Jr. 2015[e]: Joey Logano 2016: Denny Hamlin 2017: Kurt Busch 2018[e]: Austin Dillon 2019[e]: Denny Hamlin 2020[e]: Denny Hamlin 2021: Michael McDowell 2022[e]: Austin Cindric 2023[e]: Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 2025: William Byron

