NASCAR Pennzoil 400 Prize Money: How much is the winner expected to make at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in 2025?

After the Shriners Children’s 500, the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season heads to the Las Vegas Motor Speedway for the 2025 Pennzoil 400.

The season’s fifth race is expected to be exciting as the Next Gen car will run for the seventh time at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway. All drivers taking the field will be racing to win Sunday’s (March 16) 267-lap race at the 1.5-mile tri-oval track.

There will be monetary rewards for the Pennzoil 400 winner. In 2025, the Las Vegas Spring Cup race boasts a prize pool of $11,055,250.

Live action of the 2025 Las Vegas Spring race can be enjoyed live on FS1 and PRN radio on Sunday at 3:30 pm ET.

What is Pennzoil 400 prize money for 2025?

All 36 drivers participating in NASCAR’s top-tier series will compete for monetary incentives this weekend in North Las Vegas, Nevada.

Renowned NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass posted on X the total prize pool that will be up for grabs this weekend at Las Vegas:

“Purses for Vegas weekend, incl all payouts, all positions plus contingencies and pts fund contribution. For Cup, incl all associated charter payouts for racing and charter historical results. Cup: $11,055,250 Xfinity: $1,651,939 Truck: $782,900”

Pennzoil 400 Prize Money Breakdown: How much will the winner make at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway?

According to NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass, the 2025 Pennzoil 400 winner is likely to receive between eight and 10 percent of the total purse.

As per this assumption, the winner of this year’s Pennzoil 400 will likely get eight to 10 percent of the overall prize money of $11,055,250, which means a check of around $884,420 to $1,105,525.

After deducting the winner's money from the total purse of $11,055,250, the remaining will be divided among the charter teams according to their finishing positions in the race, charter status, etc.

With the start of the charter system in NASCAR, individual payouts per finishing position are no longer published.

NASCAR Cup Series action begins with practice and qualifying on Saturday (March 15), before the main event on Sunday afternoon. Practice and qualifying action will be available on Prime.

List of Las Vegas Spring NASCAR Cup Series race winners

1998: Mark Martin 1999: Jeff Burton 2000: Jeff Burton 2001: Jeff Gordon 2002: Sterling Marlin 2003: Matt Kenseth 2004: Matt Kenseth 2005: Jimmie Johnson 2006: Jimmie Johnson 2007: Jimmie Johnson 2008: Carl Edwards 2009: Kyle Busch 2010: Jimmie Johnson 2011: Carl Edwards 2012: Tony Stewart 2013: Matt Kenseth* 2014: Brad Keselowski 2015: Kevin Harvick 2016: Brad Keselowski 2017: Martin Truex Jr. 2018: Kevin Harvick 2019: Joey Logano 2020: Joey Logano 2021: Kyle Larson 2022: Alex Bowman 2023: William Byron 2024: Kyle Larson

