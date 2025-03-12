NASCAR Pennzoil 400 Qualifying at Las Vegas: Where to Watch, Time, TV Schedule, and Everything You Need to Know

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season is shifting from the one-mile track of Phoenix Raceway to the intermediate track of Las Vegas Motor Speedway for the 2025 Pennzoil 400 this weekend.

The season’s fifth points-paying weekend will be full of thrilling racing action. The 1.5-mile tri-oval track will host Next Gen cars for the seventh time since it started. Fresh off the race at Phoenix, it will be interesting to see how drivers adjust to the unknown challenges at Las Vegas.

Thirty-six NASCAR Cup Series drivers are set to start the Pennzoil 400 on Sunday, March 16, to compete over 267 laps and 400 miles.

A lot of Cup action is coming this weekend, leading to Sunday’s Pennzoil 400. The weekend will kick off with practice and qualifying on Saturday, March 15, to determine the starting lineup for the season's fifth race.

Last year, Hendrick Motorsports (HMS) driver Kyle Larson took the checkered flag at Las Vegas.

Where to watch the 2025 Pennzoil 400 qualifying at Las Vegas Motor Speedway?

See below for the broadcast schedule for the 2025 Pennzoil 400 qualifying at Las Vegas Motor Speedway:

Saturday, March 15, 2025

1:35 pm ET: NASCAR Cup Series practice

2:40 pm ET: NASCAR Cup Series qualifying

The time and live-streaming details for Las Vegas Spring weekend’s qualifying are:

USA

The qualifying for the Pennzoil 400 will be live on Amazon Prime Video in the United States.

UK

Fans in the UK can watch the qualifying races on Viaplay at 6:40 pm ET.

Canada

Canadian viewers can catch qualifying on TSN at 2:40 pm ET.

India

Indian fans can enjoy live streaming of the qualifying races through streaming services like Hulu TV, YouTube TV, and dd12stream.com through a VPN at 12:10 am IST on Sunday.

Sub-Saharan Africa

In Africa, the NASCAR Cup Series qualifying at Las Vegas can be enjoyed on SuperSport at 8:40 pm GMT on Saturday.

Australia

Australian audiences can enjoy the qualifying races on Fox Sports Australia at 5:40 am ACT on Sunday.

Who is in the top 5 in the points table ahead of the Las Vegas Spring race?

After finishing P6 last week at Phoenix, William Byron maintained the top spot in the Cup Series points table with 165 points. Christopher Bell stands second with 152 points. He won last week, marking his third consecutive race of the season.

Tyler Reddick (143), Ryan Blaney (136), and Chase Elliott (124) complete the top five in the points table.

