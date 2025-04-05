NASCAR Saturday schedule 2025: Here’s what today’s schedule at Darlington Raceway looks like

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series and Xfinity Series teams are scheduled to be on the 1.366-mile egg-shaped oval track on Saturday (April 5) as the action of the season’s eighth weekend kicks off at Darlington Raceway. It’s a Throwback Weekend.
The NASCAR Cup Series drivers will participate in practice and qualifying sessions at 12:35 pm ET and 1:40 pm ET, respectively, ahead of the Goodyear 400 main event on Sunday, April 6.
Meanwhile, Xfinity Series teams will also compete in practice and qualifying before concluding the day with the Xfinity Series Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200 at 3:30 pm ET.
The weather forecast on Saturday in Darlington expected partly cloudy skies with a near-record high temperature of 88 degrees and no chance of rain at the start of the Xfinity Series race.
Complete NASCAR’s Saturday schedule at Darlington Raceway
Here’s the complete schedule for Saturday’s on-track action across NASCAR’s top two-tier series at Darlington Raceway:
Saturday, April 5, 2025
Garage Open
7 am ET – 3 pm ET: Cup Series
8:30 am ET – 9 pm ET: Xfinity Series
Track activity
10:05 am ET – 11 am ET: Xfinity Series practice
11:10 am ET – 12 pm ET: Xfinity Series qualifying
12:35 pm ET – 1:30 pm ET: Cup Series practice
1:40 pm ET – 2:30 pm ET: Cup Series qualifying
3:30 pm ET: Xfinity Series race (147 laps & 200.8 miles)
All Saturday’s NASCAR Cup action at Darlington will be streamed on Prime, while the Xfinity race can be watched on CW.
Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway: Qualifying order
Here’s the qualifying order for the 2025 Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway:
Group A:
- Austin Hill - 58.700
- JJ Yeley - 41.000
- Erik Jones - 35.300
- Shane van Gisbergen - 34.000
- Cole Custer - 33.600
- Cody Ware - 32.100
- Riley Herbst - 31.600
- Noah Gragson - 29.900
- Austin Cindric - 29.500
- Josh Berry - 28.400
- Justin Haley - 27.400
- Brad Keselowski - 27.200
- John Hunter Nemechek - 22.900
- AJ Allmendinger - 21.800
- Carson Hocevar - 21.700
- Daniel Suarez - 21.300
- Austin Dillon - 20.700
- Alex Bowman - 20.400
- Ricky Stenhouse Jr - 20.300
Group B:
- Chris Buescher - 20.100
- Ty Gibbs - 18.400
- Zane Smith - 18.400
- Ty Dillon - 18.000
- Kyle Busch - 17.000
- William Byron - 15.700
- Todd Gilliland - 13.900
- Michael McDowell - 13.200
- Tyler Reddick - 11.900
- Ryan Blaney - 10.700
- Chase Briscoe - 10.200
- Ryan Preece - 9.400
- Ross Chastain - 8.400
- Joey Logano - 8.300
- Bubba Wallace - 4.500
- Kyle Larson - 4.100
- Chase Elliott - 3.700
- Christopher Bell - 2.600
- Denny Hamlin - 2.500
Fans can watch all NASCAR Cup Series teams and drivers at Darlington Raceway on Saturday and Sunday on FS1.