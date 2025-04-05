  • home icon
NASCAR Saturday schedule 2025: Here's what today's schedule at Darlington Raceway looks like

By Yash Soni
Modified Apr 05, 2025 12:00 GMT
NASCAR: Cook Out Southern 500 - Source: Imagn
NASCAR Cup Series season heads to Darlington Raceway (Source: Imagn)

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series and Xfinity Series teams are scheduled to be on the 1.366-mile egg-shaped oval track on Saturday (April 5) as the action of the season’s eighth weekend kicks off at Darlington Raceway. It’s a Throwback Weekend.

The NASCAR Cup Series drivers will participate in practice and qualifying sessions at 12:35 pm ET and 1:40 pm ET, respectively, ahead of the Goodyear 400 main event on Sunday, April 6.



Meanwhile, Xfinity Series teams will also compete in practice and qualifying before concluding the day with the Xfinity Series Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200 at 3:30 pm ET.

The weather forecast on Saturday in Darlington expected partly cloudy skies with a near-record high temperature of 88 degrees and no chance of rain at the start of the Xfinity Series race.

Complete NASCAR’s Saturday schedule at Darlington Raceway

Here’s the complete schedule for Saturday’s on-track action across NASCAR’s top two-tier series at Darlington Raceway:

Saturday, April 5, 2025

Garage Open

7 am ET – 3 pm ET: Cup Series

8:30 am ET – 9 pm ET: Xfinity Series

Track activity

10:05 am ET – 11 am ET: Xfinity Series practice

11:10 am ET – 12 pm ET: Xfinity Series qualifying

12:35 pm ET – 1:30 pm ET: Cup Series practice

1:40 pm ET – 2:30 pm ET: Cup Series qualifying

3:30 pm ET: Xfinity Series race (147 laps & 200.8 miles)

All Saturday’s NASCAR Cup action at Darlington will be streamed on Prime, while the Xfinity race can be watched on CW.

Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway: Qualifying order

Here’s the qualifying order for the 2025 Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway:

Group A:

  1. Austin Hill - 58.700
  2. JJ Yeley - 41.000
  3. Erik Jones - 35.300
  4. Shane van Gisbergen - 34.000
  5. Cole Custer - 33.600
  6. Cody Ware - 32.100
  7. Riley Herbst - 31.600
  8. Noah Gragson - 29.900
  9. Austin Cindric - 29.500
  10. Josh Berry - 28.400
  11. Justin Haley - 27.400
  12. Brad Keselowski - 27.200
  13. John Hunter Nemechek - 22.900
  14. AJ Allmendinger - 21.800
  15. Carson Hocevar - 21.700
  16. Daniel Suarez - 21.300
  17. Austin Dillon - 20.700
  18. Alex Bowman - 20.400
  19. Ricky Stenhouse Jr - 20.300
Group B:

  1. Chris Buescher - 20.100
  2. Ty Gibbs - 18.400
  3. Zane Smith - 18.400
  4. Ty Dillon - 18.000
  5. Kyle Busch - 17.000
  6. William Byron - 15.700
  7. Todd Gilliland - 13.900
  8. Michael McDowell - 13.200
  9. Tyler Reddick - 11.900
  10. Ryan Blaney - 10.700
  11. Chase Briscoe - 10.200
  12. Ryan Preece - 9.400
  13. Ross Chastain - 8.400
  14. Joey Logano - 8.300
  15. Bubba Wallace - 4.500
  16. Kyle Larson - 4.100
  17. Chase Elliott - 3.700
  18. Christopher Bell - 2.600
  19. Denny Hamlin - 2.500

Fans can watch all NASCAR Cup Series teams and drivers at Darlington Raceway on Saturday and Sunday on FS1.






