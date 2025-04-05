NASCAR Saturday schedule 2025: Here’s what today’s schedule at Darlington Raceway looks like

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series and Xfinity Series teams are scheduled to be on the 1.366-mile egg-shaped oval track on Saturday (April 5) as the action of the season’s eighth weekend kicks off at Darlington Raceway. It’s a Throwback Weekend.

The NASCAR Cup Series drivers will participate in practice and qualifying sessions at 12:35 pm ET and 1:40 pm ET, respectively, ahead of the Goodyear 400 main event on Sunday, April 6.

Meanwhile, Xfinity Series teams will also compete in practice and qualifying before concluding the day with the Xfinity Series Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200 at 3:30 pm ET.

The weather forecast on Saturday in Darlington expected partly cloudy skies with a near-record high temperature of 88 degrees and no chance of rain at the start of the Xfinity Series race.

Complete NASCAR’s Saturday schedule at Darlington Raceway

Here’s the complete schedule for Saturday’s on-track action across NASCAR’s top two-tier series at Darlington Raceway:

Saturday, April 5, 2025

Garage Open

7 am ET – 3 pm ET: Cup Series

8:30 am ET – 9 pm ET: Xfinity Series

Track activity

10:05 am ET – 11 am ET: Xfinity Series practice

11:10 am ET – 12 pm ET: Xfinity Series qualifying

12:35 pm ET – 1:30 pm ET: Cup Series practice

1:40 pm ET – 2:30 pm ET: Cup Series qualifying

3:30 pm ET: Xfinity Series race (147 laps & 200.8 miles)

All Saturday’s NASCAR Cup action at Darlington will be streamed on Prime, while the Xfinity race can be watched on CW.

Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway: Qualifying order

Here’s the qualifying order for the 2025 Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway:

Group A:

Austin Hill - 58.700 JJ Yeley - 41.000 Erik Jones - 35.300 Shane van Gisbergen - 34.000 Cole Custer - 33.600 Cody Ware - 32.100 Riley Herbst - 31.600 Noah Gragson - 29.900 Austin Cindric - 29.500 Josh Berry - 28.400 Justin Haley - 27.400 Brad Keselowski - 27.200 John Hunter Nemechek - 22.900 AJ Allmendinger - 21.800 Carson Hocevar - 21.700 Daniel Suarez - 21.300 Austin Dillon - 20.700 Alex Bowman - 20.400 Ricky Stenhouse Jr - 20.300

Group B:

Chris Buescher - 20.100 Ty Gibbs - 18.400 Zane Smith - 18.400 Ty Dillon - 18.000 Kyle Busch - 17.000 William Byron - 15.700 Todd Gilliland - 13.900 Michael McDowell - 13.200 Tyler Reddick - 11.900 Ryan Blaney - 10.700 Chase Briscoe - 10.200 Ryan Preece - 9.400 Ross Chastain - 8.400 Joey Logano - 8.300 Bubba Wallace - 4.500 Kyle Larson - 4.100 Chase Elliott - 3.700 Christopher Bell - 2.600 Denny Hamlin - 2.500

Fans can watch all NASCAR Cup Series teams and drivers at Darlington Raceway on Saturday and Sunday on FS1.

