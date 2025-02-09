“5 wins and it’s only February”: Fans react as NASCAR star Kyle Larson brings home ‘Big Gator’ trophy in dirt racing outing

Kyle Larson secured the Big Gator trophy at the Volusia Speedway on Saturday night (February 8), following-up from his win on Friday night as part of the Federated Auto Parts DIRTcar Nationals series. Driving in the World of Outlaws Sprint Car category, Larson's week started off with a third place finish, followed by a second place finish behind fellow Cup Series driver Christopher Bell.

Larson then had two back-to-back nights of triumph at the Florida track driving the #57 for Silva Motorsports, and ended his week taking home the $20,000 prize money and reptilian trophy.

Fans took to the comments section to share their admiration of Larson under the X (formerly Twitter) post made by World of Outlaws celebrating the success of Yung Money.

One fan mentioned how the win this weekend was Larson's fifth of the year, with his two wins at Volusia, he also achieved the win at the Last Chance Qualifier race during the Cook out Clash at Bowman Gray at the start of February. Furthermore, he scored two wins in the midgets feature races at the Tulsa Expo Raceway in January, which included winning the Chili Bowl Championship.

"What a year to start off has like 5 wins and it's only February he is just the Goat," one fan wrote.

Another merely shared an image of a goat to signify the driver's greatest of all time status by adding his sprint car number to the animal.

Other comments were also full of praise for the Hendrick Motorsports driver.

"Kyle Larson is by far one of, if not the best, racer to ever excite racing fans," a fan wrote.

"Kyle Larson [is the] best driver in the world and it’s not even close," another commented.

"Dude just can't stop winning," a fan remarked.

"The best of the best!! Now go get the Daytona 500 win," another fan commented.

Kyle Larson will now get back in his #5 Cup Series car to compete in the Daytona 500 taking place at the Daytona International Speedway on February 16th.

Kyle Larson's son and fellow dirt racer Owen Larson joined dad in victory celebrations

Owen Miyata Larson, Kyle Larson's son, joined his father on top of the #57 Sprint car after the HMS driver scored his big win this weekend. Owen is a racecar driver himself, and featured at the Tulsa Raceway in the beginning of January.

The World of Outlaws X account shared a short video of the father and son on top of the Silva Motorsports vehicle as confetti burst around them as the 32-year-old driver waved the checkered flag.

Kyle Larson secured a finishing position of 17th at the Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium last weekend in the pre-season event of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series.

