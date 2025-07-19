After $100,000 win in Eldora, Kyle Larson sets the record straight on the 'toughest form of racing': "They have a misconception."

Kyle Larson reminded the racing world why he's one of the most versatile drivers on the planet. The 2021 NASCAR champion won the $100,000-to-win Joker's Jackpot main event under the lights at Eldora Speedway on Thursday.The NASCAR Cup Series star added another Sprint Car milestone to his resume with his 10th win at the Ohio dirt track. The win came amid a national broadcast on FS1, with Kubota High Limit Racing delivering a night of pure dirt-track chaos and brilliance. In the aftermath of his 40-lap victory, he addressed a long-standing belief among some fans that Sprint Car racing is somehow 'less professional' than the NASCAR Cup Series.&quot;It's hard to describe. I think a lot of fans see me race on Sundays and they have a misconception of sprint car racing — that this isn't professional, and I come down to win these races. But it is the toughest form of racing that I get the chance to race or be a part of... this is as professional as it gets for American auto racing,&quot; Larson told post-race.Thursday's Joker Jackpot was not an ordinary win for Kyle Larson. The race featured a multi-car wreck involving Sprint racers - Buddy Kofoid, Tyler Courtney, Brad Sweet, and others, resulting in an extended cleanup.Larson went wheel-to-wheel with polesitter Rico Abreu for nearly half the race, trading sliders. The decisive moment came on lap 20, when Larson's No. 57 car went between Abreu and the outer wall to seize the lead.Kyle Larson (57) during the Kubota High Limit Racing Monday Mayhem at Kokomo. Source: GettyLarson fended off charges from Anthony Macri and Logan Schuchart while managing the chaos of late-race tire failures. Macri, who charged from 11th to finish second, and Abreu completed the podium in a race that tested every driver. The win was Larson's first Sprint Car victory at Eldora since the 2021 Kings Royal and his ninth with Kubota High Limit Racing.&quot;It's really cool to come here to Austin facility. The crowd's just going to get bigger and bigger as the week goes on. Hopefully we can get a few more wins. So, give me some momentum leading into a NASCAR race finally, this week will be nice,&quot; he added. (0:57 onwards)With the King's Royal weekend rolling on, Kyle Larson's not done yet. He'll return to action Friday night in The Knight Before, followed by the $200,000-to-win Kings Royal finale on Saturday, setting up what could be a defining dirt week for the Hendrick Motorsports driver.Kyle Larson aims to bring dirt momentum into pivotal stretch of Cup seasonNASCAR Cup Series driver Kyle Larson before the NASCAR Cup race at Sonoma Raceway. Source: ImagnKyle Larson may have grabbed the spotlight at Eldora, but his mind is already leaning into the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series points race. With only six races left before the regular season finale, Larson currently sits third in the standings with 624 points, trailing teammate William Byron (668) and Chase Elliott (654). While all three Hendrick Motorsports stars have already won this year, the regular season title and the 15 playoff points remain up for grabs.The recent dip in results and lack of wins have added pressure on the No. 5 camp. However, apart from Alex Bowman (+32 above the cutline), all three drivers have sealed a playoff berth. Speaking to Frontstretch ahead of qualifying this weekend, Larson was asked whether HMS currently stands as the best team in the sport.&quot;Overall, yeah. I think we're definitely one of the top few — as we've been for a long time. It's been great to see the consistency throughout Hendrick Motorsports this year. (To) be this deep into the season and have three of the four cars in the top three, I think is awesome. Currenlty, all four in the playoffs. We're all proud of that but you want to strive to be better,&quot; Kyle Larson said. (1:49 onwards)Kyle Larson has 12 top-10 finishes in 16 races at Dover but just one win. His performance on dirt may serve as the kind of morale boost he needs as the series heads to one of HMS' best tracks.Hendrick Motorsports has notched 22 victories at the Monster Mile across four decades, and its quartet of Larson, Elliott, Bowman, and Byron will all be looking to capitalize on the team's historical advantage. And for Larson, that sense of momentum couldn't come at a better time.