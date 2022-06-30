Alex Bowman 'refocusing for a good week' at NASCAR Kwik Trip 250 at Road America after Nashville debacle

Hendrick Motorsports driver Alex Bowman had a race to forget as the NASCAR Cup Series drivers raced at Nashville Superspeedway for the Ally 400. The Tucson, Arizona native's race was cut-short in Lebanon, Tennessee, when he spun off and made contact with the wall after 49 laps.

The 29-year-old has shown promising pace on road courses this season as the Cup Series heads to the third road course race of 2022. Kwik Trip 250 presented by Jockey Made In America is set to go live from Road America this Sunday at 3:00 pm ET on FS1.

Hendrick Motorsports @TeamHendrick We're ringing in Independence Day with a trip full of twists and turns at @roadamerica We're ringing in Independence Day with a trip full of twists and turns at @roadamerica! https://t.co/N06z6YyU3S

Bowman proved his road-racing abilities earlier this year by finishing in second place at the Circuit of the Americas in Texas. Bowman also ran in the top-10 at Sonoma Raceway during the Toyota/Save Mart 350, only to drop back after avoiding contact on track and going on the grass.

The #48 Ally Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 driver elaborated on his plans for this Sunday and said:

“It is always frustrating to not be able to finish a race, just hurts a little more when it’s the Ally 400. Our guys do a phenomenal job of forgetting a bad week and refocusing for a good week and I know we will do that this week for Road America. Greg (Ives, crew chief) will put together a game plan, our guys will build a fast #48 Ally Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 and be ready for the green flag this Sunday.”

Alex Bowman to sport DC Comics-inspired livery at the Quaker State 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway

The Quaker State 400 presented by Walmart at Atlanta Motor Speedway will see Alex Bowman sport a DC Comics-inspired livery on his #48 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1. The race is scheduled for July 10, 2022, and will see the Hendrick Motorsports driver switch up car liveries for the same, with superhero Static on the hood of his Cup Series car.

FOX: NASCAR @NASCARONFOX Alex Bowman will have DC Comics superhero Static on the hood of his No. 48 Chevy at Atlanta. Alex Bowman will have DC Comics superhero Static on the hood of his No. 48 Chevy at Atlanta. https://t.co/5WNySrh03x

The new livery comes courtesy of Alex Bowman's sponsors Ally, DC Comics, and Milestone Media to mentor and train comic book storytellers from diverse backgrounds. Founded in 1991, Milestone Media was a pioneer in the comic book industry, as they were the first black-owned comic book company.

