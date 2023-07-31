All 10 drivers who qualified for the NASCAR Truck Series playoffs

The 2023 NASCAR Truck Series Playoff is shaping up to be one of the most exciting seasons.

In the 250-lap race, seven drivers were already guaranteed spots in the playoffs, leaving three spots available. Matt DiBenedetto, Nick Sanchez, and Matt Crafton earned enough points to secure their positions in the postseason.

Here are the contenders who will vie for the Nascar Truck Series championship:

Corey Heim: Points 2030 Zane Smith: Points 2022 Carson Hocevar: Points 2021 Christian Eckes: Points 2019 Grant Enfinger: Points 2017 Ty Majeski: Points 2014 Ben Rhodes: Points 2013 Nick Sanchez: Points 2005 Matt DiBenedetto: Points 2002 Matt Crafton: Points 2002

However, Stewart Friesen narrowly missed the cut, finishing 39 points outside the playoff zone. Ty Majeski was dominant, but Carson Hocevar, with fresh tires, caught up to him. Hocevar took the lead with three laps remaining and secured his third victory of the 2023 season. Corey Heim finished in sixth place, securing the regular season championship for Tricon Garage.

During the 2023 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series playoffs, three drivers entered the night above the cut line. Despite the late-stage unpredictability caused by various strategies, the evening turned out to be quite calm for them.

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series playoffs turned out to be pretty dramatic

Matt DiBenedetto had a 31-point lead, Nick Sanchez was ahead by 21 points, and Matt Crafton had a nine-point advantage. After qualifying in the 10th position, he managed to secure a stage point by finishing 10th in the first stage and 17th in the second stage.

In the end, he concluded the race in the 17th position. Thanks to the points buffer he had established before the race and considering Stewart Friesen's challenges.

He was in a comfortable position to qualify for the 2023 playoffs. Crafton was at the greatest risk of missing the playoffs as he held only a nine-point advantage over Friesen. However, he displayed his experience and skill by delivering a seasoned performance, maintaining his streak of never having missed the postseason in the Nascar Truck Series.

Despite facing struggles in qualifying this season with an average starting position of 18.5, Crafton managed to qualify eighth and accomplished what was necessary to secure his spot in the playoffs.

The Round of 10 starts on August 11 at Lucas Indianapolis Raceway track, followed by the advanced round at the Milwaukee Mile on August 27, marking the circuit's first race at that track since 2009.

The Round of 8 begins at Kansas Speedway track on September 8, with two drivers being eliminated from the championship contention. The Round of 8 includes Bristol Motor Speedway (September 14), Talladega Superspeedway (September 30), and Homestead Miami Speedway (October 21). The championship race is scheduled to take place at Phoenix Raceway on November 3.