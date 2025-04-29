Amanda gushes over husband Bubba Wallace and son in IG story

After 23XI Racing driver Bubba Wallace's P10 finish in the Jack Link's 500, his wife, Amanda, posted an adorable snippet of Wallace and his son Becks at Talladega Superspeedway.

On Instagram, Amanda posted Bubba Wallace's image on her story, celebrating his son's first Talladega race, followed by another IG story wherein the racer was seen posing with Becks while a cameraman moved around and took their photos.

Expressing pride in her family with Wallace, Amanda wrote:

"One stinking proud wife. Just look at my family"

Amanda Wallace's story featuring Bubba and Becks (Image via Instagram/ @amandaaawallace)

Bubba Wallace and Amanda Carter first met when the racer was a sophomore and his wife was a freshman. They didn't date during high school but kept in touch after graduation and reconnected years later. The No. 23 driver and Amanda started dating in 2016, got engaged in 2021, and tied the knot on New Year's Eve in 2022.

Calling their history together "special," Amanda mentioned in a 2023 interview, via People:

"Even last night when we were at dinner, we were talking about stories from high school, or people from high school and town. We still reminisce or talk about things from the past. We just know so much about each other's lives from so long ago."

The couple welcomed their son Becks on September 29, 2024. Fans often spot Amanda cheering for Wallace at the racetrack alongside little Becks.

Bubba Wallace takes a cheeky dig at Joey Logano following Austin Cindric's Talladega victory

Austin Cindric scored a win at Talladega this year. However, his fellow Team Penske driver, Joey Logano, expressed discontent over the No. 2 racer's actions on the racetrack.

During the last lap of the second stage, Logano was trying to move past Bubba Wallace. However, he failed in his attempt and felt it happened because he didn't get the required push from Austin Cindric. Expressing his anger over the team radio, Logano addressed Cindric and said, via Athlon Sports:

“Way to go Austin. Way to go you dumb [expletive]. Way to [expletive] go. What a stupid [expletive]. God. He just gave it to him. Gave a Toyota a stage win. Nice job. Way to go. What a dumba**.”

After the race, Bubba Wallace reshared Austin Cindric's photo celebrating his Talladega victory with his team and indirectly took a cheeky jab at Logano's comment, writing:

"Big AC fan in stage 2… don’t listen to the naysayers, you were perfect!😂"

Looking back at his performance at Talladega, Wallace mentioned in a post-race interview, via Newsweek:

"We ended up 10th, so that's a good day for us. We didn't need a new winner, but congrats to Austin [Cindric]. All-in-all, our Leidos Toyota Camry was pretty solid today. Was nice not having to riding around, running half throttle and save fuel. We did at times, but not as much. Clean race and now, onto Texas."

The 23XI Racing driver's recent performances finishing 10th at Talladega and 3rd at Martinsville, as well as Homestead, have proven impressive, given that the racer endured a streak of 86 winless races since 2022.

Wallace stands 7th on the NASCAR Cup Series points table with 296 stage points.

