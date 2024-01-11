NASCAR
  • home icon
  • NASCAR
  • Amber Balcaen will drive full-time in NASCAR ARCA Series with Venturini Motorsports

Amber Balcaen will drive full-time in NASCAR ARCA Series with Venturini Motorsports

By Farah Ben Gamra
Modified Jan 11, 2024 03:03 IST
NASCAR K&amp;N Pro Series East Jet Tools 150
Amber Balcaen, driver of the #39 Shead Racing/Glen McLeod & So, looks on during qualifying for the NASCAR K&N Pro Series East Jet Tools 150 at New Smyrna Speedway on February 19, 2017 in New Smyrna Beach, Florida. (Photo by Sarah Crabill/Getty Images)

Canadian driver Amber Balcaen is back in the NASCAR ARCA Menards Series by joining top team Venturini Motorsports for a full-season contract in 2024.

This exciting news follows her performance last year, where she showed her talent in three races, including at the season-opening event in Daytona.

For the 2024 season, Amber Balcaen will be driving the #22 Toyota Camry sponsored by ICON Direct.

Amber Balcaen is a driver from Canada with a family racing legacy. In her debut season in the 2022 NASCAR ARCA Menards Series, she had the opportunity to demonstrate her skills.

Throughout the year, she achieved six top-ten finishes with a seventh-place finish in Charlotte. She concluded the season with an impressive 7th position in the drivers' standings.

In 2023, Amber Balcaen moved from Rette Jones Racing to Venturini Motorsports for a three-race program that included racing at Daytona, Talladega and Kansas Speedway.

Despite the issue that arose during qualifying in Daytona, where Amber Balcean had to start in the 39th spot on the grid, an incredible comeback ensued and she was able to finish in sixth place overall.

Due to the shortage in funding, she had to pause her racing for some time until the year-end, following two other races at Talladega and Kansas Speedway.

Amber Balcaen didn't stop and went on to enter her first race in the NASCAR Pinty's Series in Canada.

The 31-year-old Canadian is now prepared for a full-time season in 2024 with the potential to truly contend for the NASCAR ARCA Series championship. Announcing the news on X (formerly Twitter), she said in a video:

"Our goal is to win races and become champions."

With teammate Kris Wright from Venturini Motorsports, both drivers are expected to make a good run as full-season drivers. The season starts on February 17 at Daytona International Speedway with the BRANDT 200 race.

Amber Balcaen and 74 other drivers on the entry list for NASCAR ARCA Series’ Daytona pre-season test

A total of 75 drivers in total will take part in the 2024 NASCAR ARCA preseason test at the Daytona BRANDT 200 race.

  1. Andres Perez
  2. Willie Mullins
  3. Ryan Kuhn
  4. Blake Lothian
  5. Davey Callihan
  6. Lavar Scott
  7. Eric Caudell
  8. Sean Corr
  9. Ed Pompa
  10. Bryan Syer-Keske (RTD)
  11. Daylan Hairston
  12. Dylan LeBeau
  13. Blaine Donohue
  14. Matt Kemp
  15. Tyler Reif (RTD)
  16. Jacob Goede RTD)
  17. Michael Hinde (RTD)
  18. Chase Miller
  19. Sean Hingorani (RTD)
  20. Takuma Koga
  21. Kris Wright
  22. Marco Andretti
  23. Tanner Reif
  24. William Sawalich
  25. Taylor Gray
  26. Jake Finch
  27. Amber Balcaen
  28. Toni Breidinger
  29. Shane van Gisbergen
  30. Landon Huffman
  31. Tim Goulet
  32. Rita Goulet
  33. Casey Carden
  34. Mitch Gibson
  35. Christian Rose
  36. Isaac Johnson
  37. Greg Van Alst
  38. Thomas Annunziata
  39. Patrick Emerling
  40. Kyle Keller
  41. Armani Williams
  42. CJ McLaughlin
  43. Gus Dean
  44. Hunter Deshautelle
  45. John Armendia
  46. Mason Maggio
  47. Donovan Straus
  48. Lance Griffith
  49. Michael Contarino
  50. Gil Linster
  51. Scott Melton
  52. Scott Melton
  53. Andy Jankowiak
  54. Andrew Patterson
  55. Mandy Chick
  56. Austin McDaniel
  57. Bryan Dauzat
  58. Caleb Costner
  59. Jason Kitsmiller
  60. Dale Shearer
  61. Michael Maples
  62. Ryan Roulette
  63. Chase Burda (RTD)
  64. Justin Bonsignore (RTD)
  65. Leland Honeyman
  66. Anthony Bello
  67. Cody Dennison
  68. James Simmons, Jr.
  69. Ben Peterson
  70. Nate Moeller
  71. Presley Sorah
  72. Tommy O'Leary IV
  73. Jeff Scofield
  74. Carson Kvapil
  75. Rebecca Monopoli
Edited by Luke Koshi
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...