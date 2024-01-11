Amber Balcaen will drive full-time in NASCAR ARCA Series with Venturini Motorsports

Canadian driver Amber Balcaen is back in the NASCAR ARCA Menards Series by joining top team Venturini Motorsports for a full-season contract in 2024.

This exciting news follows her performance last year, where she showed her talent in three races, including at the season-opening event in Daytona.

For the 2024 season, Amber Balcaen will be driving the #22 Toyota Camry sponsored by ICON Direct.

Expand Tweet

Amber Balcaen is a driver from Canada with a family racing legacy. In her debut season in the 2022 NASCAR ARCA Menards Series, she had the opportunity to demonstrate her skills.

Throughout the year, she achieved six top-ten finishes with a seventh-place finish in Charlotte. She concluded the season with an impressive 7th position in the drivers' standings.

In 2023, Amber Balcaen moved from Rette Jones Racing to Venturini Motorsports for a three-race program that included racing at Daytona, Talladega and Kansas Speedway.

Despite the issue that arose during qualifying in Daytona, where Amber Balcean had to start in the 39th spot on the grid, an incredible comeback ensued and she was able to finish in sixth place overall.

Due to the shortage in funding, she had to pause her racing for some time until the year-end, following two other races at Talladega and Kansas Speedway.

Expand Tweet

Amber Balcaen didn't stop and went on to enter her first race in the NASCAR Pinty's Series in Canada.

The 31-year-old Canadian is now prepared for a full-time season in 2024 with the potential to truly contend for the NASCAR ARCA Series championship. Announcing the news on X (formerly Twitter), she said in a video:

"Our goal is to win races and become champions."

With teammate Kris Wright from Venturini Motorsports, both drivers are expected to make a good run as full-season drivers. The season starts on February 17 at Daytona International Speedway with the BRANDT 200 race.

Amber Balcaen and 74 other drivers on the entry list for NASCAR ARCA Series’ Daytona pre-season test

A total of 75 drivers in total will take part in the 2024 NASCAR ARCA preseason test at the Daytona BRANDT 200 race.

Andres Perez Willie Mullins Ryan Kuhn Blake Lothian Davey Callihan Lavar Scott Eric Caudell Sean Corr Ed Pompa Bryan Syer-Keske (RTD) Daylan Hairston Dylan LeBeau Blaine Donohue Matt Kemp Tyler Reif (RTD) Jacob Goede RTD) Michael Hinde (RTD) Chase Miller Sean Hingorani (RTD) Takuma Koga Kris Wright Marco Andretti Tanner Reif William Sawalich Taylor Gray Jake Finch Amber Balcaen Toni Breidinger Shane van Gisbergen Landon Huffman Tim Goulet Rita Goulet Casey Carden Mitch Gibson Christian Rose Isaac Johnson Greg Van Alst Thomas Annunziata Patrick Emerling Kyle Keller Armani Williams CJ McLaughlin Gus Dean Hunter Deshautelle John Armendia Mason Maggio Donovan Straus Lance Griffith Michael Contarino Gil Linster Scott Melton Scott Melton Andy Jankowiak Andrew Patterson Mandy Chick Austin McDaniel Bryan Dauzat Caleb Costner Jason Kitsmiller Dale Shearer Michael Maples Ryan Roulette Chase Burda (RTD) Justin Bonsignore (RTD) Leland Honeyman Anthony Bello Cody Dennison James Simmons, Jr. Ben Peterson Nate Moeller Presley Sorah Tommy O'Leary IV Jeff Scofield Carson Kvapil Rebecca Monopoli