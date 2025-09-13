Bubba Wallace dismisses 3/3/4 playoff format concerns: "Could give two craps about how it is" 

Bubba Wallace shared a blunt take on the rumoured 3/3/4 playoff format for the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season. The 23Xl Racing driver stated that the format 'doesn't matter' as long as he's 'paid to beat the rest'.During a recent episode of Door Bumper Clear, NASCAR insider Jordan Bianchi teased a proposed playoff format for 2026. The new system will go with a four-race final round instead of the current single-race title decider.The format allows for a larger sample size to crown a champion, but Mark Martin, a vehement critic of the current system and an advocate of the full-season points championship, opposed the idea. He wondered why the narrative was being pushed when fans don't want the playoffs altogether.Joining in the debate, Bubba Wallace spoke to the press during Friday's qualifying at Bristol Motor Speedway, saying (via X/Frontstretch, 1:10 onwards),&quot;You can leave me out of the format talks. If I have a contract and have a car and have a team all this stuff, I'm going to go race whatever it is and try to be the best of that right. I could give two craps about how it is, not dismissing people's opinions, Of course, at all. I hear all that, but we have a job. This is what we are paid to do, and we're paid to beat the rest right. And once you do that, you become champion, Cool, doesn't matter what format it is.&quot;Bubba Wallace did have a minor suggestion for the format though. He prefers to do away with the points reset and instead, keep the playoff points across all the rounds. However, the No.23 driver admitted that his take has to do with the fact that he's currently 50 points to the good.Wallace is competing in the playoffs for the second time in his eight-year Cup Series career. He missed out on last year's post-season after making it through for the first time in 2023. This time around, he won NASCAR's crown jewel event at Indianapolis Motor Speedway to secure a playoff berth.He continues to rank well in the playoffs and qualified eighth for Saturday's Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway.Bubba Wallace's spotter weighs in on the playoff debateBubba Wallace's spotter Freddie Kraft, recently took to X and shared his opinion of the ongoing playoff debate. He explained how both extremes of the discussion are unlikely to prevail.&quot;I think any traditionalist (🙋🏻‍♂️) loves a 36 race format. But any realist realizes that is VERY VERY unlikely to happen ever again. Whether you want to believe it or not, there are many fans that don’t want a full season format I don’t mind the compromise,&quot; Kraft wrote.On the latest episode of Door Bumper Clear, Team Penske' Austin Cindric weighed in on the situation. He noted that what's good for the drivers won't be what's best for the fans.