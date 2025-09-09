“I’m just spitballing”: NASCAR insider floats an idea of a 4-race championship format amid change in 2026 playoff debate

The format that decides the NASCAR Cup Series’s biggest prize is back under the spotlight. This week on Door Bumper Clear, Team Penske’s Austin Cindric joined The Athletic’s Jordan Bianchi and Bubba Wallace's spotter, Freddie Kraft, to debate the question that never seems to settle: what’s the best way to crown a champion?

Ad

At the heart of the NASCAR playoff debate is the contrast between fans wanting high drama and drivers wanting more balance. Cindric and Bianchi discussed the possibility of extending the finale to a four-race series, an idea that would be a major departure from the current “winner-takes-all” race at Phoenix.

Cindric didn’t shy away from the question and said (via Door Bumper Clear):

"What’s fair for the drivers and competitors is never going to be what’s best for the fans." (48:32 onwards)

Ad

Trending

Bianchi countered by pointing out the middle ground:

"The drivers want more of a longer runway for points. The fans, I think, or some fans... want shorter. At least the TV networks do, too. But four races, again, hypothetically, would you be okay with that?"

"I don’t even think it needs to be four. We have three race formats. Why does it need to be four?" Cindric pushed back.

Ad

That’s when Bianchi floated his own compromise:

"Well, you could have like a format, I’m just spitballing here… let’s say 3-3-4."

The idea is to keep the early elimination rounds intact but stretch the championship battle across four races. Over a longer span, the better team/driver would be more likely to prevail while still leaving room for moves that fuel fan interest.

Ad

Since 2014, NASCAR has used a three-round elimination system to reach its Championship 4. The playoff begins with 16 drivers over three races, whittles down to 12 for the next three, then to eight for another three. The finale at Phoenix features four drivers, with the highest finisher claiming the title, regardless of how the rest of the season unfolded.

2021 NASCAR Cup Series Championship 4 (L-R) Denny Hamlin, Chase Elliott, Kyle Larson, and Martin Truex Jr. Source: Getty

The system has produced drama but also controversy. Joey Logano entered the 2024 finale with just two wins. Ryan Blaney's 2023 title came with three wins in the entire campaign. Meanwhile, Kevin Harvick didn’t even make the Championship 4 in 2020 with nine wins - a reminder of how easily the format can leave dominant drivers empty-handed. Critics argue that one race is too small a sample to decide a full season.

Ad

Austin Cindric compared it to the NBA model, where multiple matches determine the winner. That comparison cuts to the heart of the debate: should NASCAR crown a champion in the purest sporting sense, or deliver a finale with maximum entertainment value?

The push and pull between sport and show is hardly unique to NASCAR. Bianchi pointed to the NFL, which shifted rules to make the league more offense-friendly for television audiences.

Ad

For drivers, one race at Phoenix can feel too random. For TV and fans, it’s the kind of drama that guarantees attention. NASCAR’s own evolution toward a playoff format lies somewhere in between.

Bristol Night Race set to decide first playoff eliminations in the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series

The NASCAR Cup Series Championship trophy at Bristol Motor Speedway. Source: Getty

While the long-term debate rolls on, the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs face their first cut this weekend. Saturday’s Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway (September 13, 7:30 p.m. ET) will trim the field from 16 to 12 drivers after 500 laps under the lights in Tennessee.

Ad

Teams will use the same left-side tire from April’s spring race, paired with a new, softer right-side compound making its debut. It adds to the unpredictability of a short track where chaos is never far away. The four drivers currently below the cutline are: Austin Dillon (-11), Shane van Gisbergen (-15), Alex Bowman (-35), and Josh Berry (-45), with Austin Cindric only +11 above the bubble.

Freddie Kraft warned how easily things can turn.

Ad

"This place, I think more so than any other, is very easy to get caught up in somebody else’s mess… Joey (Logano) in 2023 was in a pretty good point spot and just got collected. That was the end of his playoff." (54:56 onwards)

Josh Berry’s tire management could become an advantage, as Jordan Bianchi noted, his team has little to lose by taking risks. Cindric agreed the fight is wide open.

Ad

"I wouldn’t be surprised if Josh goes out and has a good weekend, especially if tire wear comes into play. I could easily see Alex Bowman going out and performing well… and honestly Austin Dillon, it’s not a huge gap for those guys to make up for us if we don’t have a great day." (57:46 onwards)

Bowman has yet to win at Bristol despite two straight poles and three career top-five finishes. SVG’s lone start ended in 37th. Berry is on his rookie playoff run. Dillon owns an average finish of 17.8 across 20 Bristol races. On Saturday night, all four will be fighting to keep their seasons alive.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anurup Chakraborty Anurup Chakraborty is a dedicated motorsport journalist specializing in NASCAR and F1. As a Sportskeeda analyst he provides in-depth race reports and driver insights, keeping fans up to speed on post-race reactions, team strategies, historical deep dives, and trending social media moments.

Whether breaking down crucial race decisions or revisiting iconic motorsport moments, Anurup blends an analyst’s expertise with a fan’s enthusiasm. So, pull up a seat, grab your favorite game-day snack, and dive into the conversation with him! Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.