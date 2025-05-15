Bubba Wallace takes a playful dig at Chase Elliott’s “6th grade vibes” picture from his upcoming Late Model race

Bubba Wallace poked fun at Chase Elliott for bringing "6th grade vibes" in a photo uploaded by the Hendrick Motorsports driver to promote his upcoming Late Model race. The 23XI driver took aim at Elliott's unique styling with his shoes and the way they were paired up with his race suit.

Ad

On Wednesday, Elliott announced his return to grass roots racing with the Late Model Stock Tour Series at Hickory Motor Speedway. The midweek racing event is scheduled to happen on May 22, 2025.

The HMS driver attached two images to go with the announcement, including a full size image of himself sporting the official race suit for the event. Wallace, however, paid no heed to the news and instead took a shot at Elliott's styling that apparently had a grade school feel to it.

Ad

Trending

Retweeting Elliott's post, Wallace said,

"Not the legs tucked behind the tongue. 6th grade vibes RN!😮‍💨🔥"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Bubba Wallace and Chase Elliott are known for their off-track frendship, for they grew up racing alongside each other. They were last seen together promoting the 2025 NASCAR season earlier this year.

Bubba Wallace opens up about 23XI's struggles to field a fourth car at Kansas

Bubba Wallace recently delved into 23XI's struggle to field a fourth Cup Series entry at Kansas Speedway. The Alabama native acknowledged the team's limited resources to support such an endeavour, but remained optimistic considering the growth seen by the team over the last five years.

Ad

23XI had announced they'd field their No.67 Toyota Camry with their development driver, Corey Heim, who currently drives for TRICON Garage in the CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. Reflecting upon the same, Wallace revealed the behind-the-scenes work to make the one-off entry possible.

"That's all he's (Bootie Barker) been doing is prepping for this race. So I think it's ramped up this week for sure. I saw him at the airport this morning, and I was just questioning who was the crew that he had assembled for this car. I know it's hard to just run four cars full-time, but I think it's even harder to do it part-time because the personnel, the resources aren't fully there. But it's exciting to see how much growth this team has had in the short five years and so hopefully it all goes well for all four of us tomorrow," Bubba Wallace said. (12:00 onwards)

Ad

Ad

Corey Heim made his Cup Series debut with a finish three places shy of the top-ten. The result is of noteworthy mention as he'd placed the highest among his teammates. Tyler Reddick finished four places behind while Riley Herbst place outside the top-20.

Bubba Wallace, meanwhile, was the first driver to fall a lap behind the lead pack, before ultimately retiring from the race after getting caught up in a crash between Heim and Justin Haley on lap 213.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vignesh Kanna Vignesh is part of Sportskeeda's motorsports division and covers both NASCAR and Formula 1. As a motorsports enthusiast coming from a Mass Communication and Journalism background, he's found that the best way to immerse himself in the sport is by writing about it. Vignesh likes to root for underdogs, whether they be drivers like Nico Hulkenberg or teams like Williams. When he's not writing, he enjoys playing Badminton and unwinding with stand-up specials. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.