Carson Macedo involved in a serious crash at Knoxville

The #41 Jason Johnson Racing World of Outlaws Sprint Car Series driver Carson Macedo's race on Saturday (June 10) unfolded in horrific fashion. The 26-year-old was seen driving head-on into the wall at Knoxville Raceway.

The World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series features the semi-banked half-mile-long dirt oval. The race saw the Lemoore, California native take several tumbles inside his car as he hit the wall between turns three and four of the track.

What unfolded after his #41 car came to rest was one of the most feared instances for a driver and spectators in motorsports. Carson Macedo's car caught on fire, with him unable to unlatch his safety harnesses. The 25-lap-long race was red-flagged as fellow drivers on the track came to Macedo's aid.

World of Outlaws veteran Brad Sweet was one of the first ones on the scene as the injured driver needed assistance from his wrecked machine to the ambulance. Macedo was then taken to a local hospital for further evaluation. Neither Brad Sweet of the World of Outlaws Series wanted to jump the gun on informing fans of the driver's condition.

According to further reports from Always Race Day's Connor Ferguson, Carson Macedo was found unconscious as Brad Sweet approached the wrecked car and driver. Further updates on the driver's health are awaited.

"It's an unreal moment"- Brad Sweet elaborates on Carson Macedo's crash at Knoxville Raceway

Brad Sweet was one of the first people to reach the scene of Carson Macedo's fiery crash at Knoxville Raceway this Saturday. He tried to help an unconscious Macedo out of his burning car in one of the most feared accidents in motorsports during the 25-lap-long feature race.

Brad Sweet elaborated on what he saw and felt like in the moment, without disclosing too much information about Macedo's condition, and said:

"It's an unreal moment you know. It was an extremely chlallenging situation. Like I said, just glad that the fire crew did their job and it seems like Carson (Macedo) can hopefully come out of it alright. It was just too hot, so much fuel and fire. It's one of those things we gotta learn from and hopefully we can do a better job next time."

The World of Outlaws Sprint Car Series goes racing once again next weekend at the Beaver Dam Raceway on Friday, June 16, 2023. Meanwhile, the NASCAR Cup Series' Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway takes place this Sunday, June 11.

Poll : 0 votes