"Chase has already done that before" - Austin Cindric claims Chase Briscoe has unwanted attention following his incident at Bristol

A first-time NASCAR Cup Series race winner in 2022, Chase Briscoe has been on a roller coaster of attention throughout the season. The 27-year-old took his first win at this year's Ruoff Mortgage 500.

His visit to Victory Lane at Phoenix Raceway came about for the Stewart-Haas Racing driver when he kept his head in the game for the last 20 laps. Ross Chastain and Tyler Reddick were within striking distance, but Briscoe never let them get too close and claimed his first victory.

Fast Forward to the weekend in Bristol, Tennessee, Chase Briscoe was in the headlines again, but for all the wrong reasons.

The return of the Food City Dirt Race saw Tyler Reddick lead the pack on the final lap when Briscoe managed to hunt him down and send a 'hail-mary' down the inside.

This saw both Reddick and Briscoe spin, gifting the win to Kyle Busch, who was running in third place. He ultimately apologized to Reddick for his errors.

2022 Daytona 500 winner Austin Cindric recently spoke his mind to The Athletic's Jeff Gluck on what he thought of the incident and said:

“Not to pick on him, but Chase has already done that before as far as taking out the leader of the race trying to race for the win. I know those things don’t pass very easily in this garage. So I would say the justification and the situation are two very key elements.”

Cindric touched upon how Tyler Reddick handled the situation in a calm and professional manner. He felt things could have panned out differently had someone else been on the receiving end.

Chase Briscoe's and Denny Hamlin's incident at Indianapolis last year

It's not the first time Stewart-Haas Racing driver Chase Briscoe has been in a situation similar to Bristol.

The 2022 Ruoff Mortgage 500 winner also made headlines at the 2021 Verizon 200 when he managed to spin the leader, Denny Hamlin.

Hamlin led the restart in overtime on the Brickyard as Briscoe was forced off track onto the grass. The No. 14 Ford Mustang driver went onto cut the corner and spin Hamlin, which ended his chances of a victory.

Hamlin ultimately clarified what happened and was of the opinion that Briscoe's actions were not malicious.

Catch Chase Briscoe and Denny Hamlin battle it out on track this weekend at the DuraMAX Drydene 400 at Dover Motor Speedway.

