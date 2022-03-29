Chase Elliott fed up with getting "f**ked on pit road" by team

Hendrick Motorsports driver Chase Elliott was upset with his team after what seemed to be a decent result at the EchoPark Automotive Texas Grand Prix.

The first road course race of the 2022 calendar took place at the Circuit of the Americas, the same race Elliott managed to win last year. The 26-year-old driver finished in fourth place this year with teammate Alex Bowman two spots ahead in second place.

However, the Dawsonville, Georgia native was unhappy with his team after the crew fumbled his last pit stop of the race, slow in changing the rear-right tire. As a result, he lost position to possibly challenge for the top three places.

Elliott expressed his anger on the radio to his team, saying:

"How many more times this year are we going to get f**ked on pit road on the last stop?"

Dustin Albino (el-bee-no) @DustinAlbino



#NASCAR "How many more times this year are we going to get fucked on pit road on the last stop?" Chase Elliott asks his team. "How many more times this year are we going to get fucked on pit road on the last stop?" Chase Elliott asks his team.#NASCAR

Chase Elliott will be hoping to drive his No. 9 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 to a good result in the upcoming Toyota Owners 400 this weekend.

Chase Elliott accepts blame for incident with Kyle Busch

Hendrick Motorsports driver William Clyde "Chase" Elliott II was one of the favorites coming into the first road course race of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series. The Dawsonville, Georgia native won the inaugural EchoPark Automotive Texas Grand Prix at the Circuit of the Americas last year.

The 26-year-old was left wanting for more this year as his team messed up one of his pit stops along with him making contact with Kyle Busch.

Watch the incident below:

Elliott later took responsibility for what happened and said:

"I messed up earlier in the race. I got crossed up in the braking zone and hit him. Obviously, we were racing for last and probably weren’t even racing for Stage points and I think he knows me better than that. But yeah, that was completely on me…….and my fault.”

All eyes are now set on the upcoming Toyota Owners 400 this weekend at the Richmond Raceway in Virginia. The event is set to take place on Sunday at 3:30 p.m. EST.

Edited by Adam Dickson