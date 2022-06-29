Chris Buescher feels NASCAR at Road America 'breaks up our schedule nicely'

Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing driver Chris Buescher seems optimistic going into the upcoming weekend at Road America. The 29-year-old driver has been in good form recently on road courses, finishing second in the Toyota/Save Mart 250 at Sonoma Raceway a couple of weeks back.

As NASCAR heads to the 4-mile-long Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin for the Kwik Trip 250, Buescher seemed to be in a good mood. The Prosper, Texas native recently suffered issues at the Ally 400 at Nashville Superspeedway and will be looking to bounce back at the FIA Grade-2 track.

Also… second sucks We ran with the best of the best all day. Proud of this @FifthThird team for bringing a car with race winning speed. Two @RFKracing cars in the Top-10… we keep doing this and victory lane will come.Also… second sucks We ran with the best of the best all day. Proud of this @FifthThird team for bringing a car with race winning speed. Two @RFKracing cars in the Top-10… we keep doing this and victory lane will come.Also… second sucks 😡 https://t.co/6yJJMaSvsx

The 2015 NASCAR Xfinity Series champion looked back on the good memories he has of Road America as he prepares for the race, and said:

“I like road racing in general, it breaks up our schedule nicely. I got an ARCA win at Road America several years back and it’s been a really neat race track. It has good rhythm and is somewhat of a cross of Sonoma and some of these others that have higher-speed areas, but slower tempo areas, as well. It’s a really fun track and I can’t wait to get there and see if we can replicate some of our recent road racing experience in the Fastenal Ford.”

Chris Buescher backed up his claims by finishing in second place behind first-time winner Daniel Suarez at the Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway.

The RFK Racing team will also be seeing a possible change in crew personnel for the #17 Fastenal Ford Mustang as it was penalized after a wheel came off the car during last weekend's Ally 400 at Nashville Superspeedway.

Chris Buescher talks about season-best second-place finish at Sonoma Raceway

Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing driver Chris Buescher also talked about finishing in second place at the Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway. The driver clocked in his season-best finish on the 2022 roster as he led 4 laps and ran in the top-5 during the 350-mile-long race in the Californian wine country.

Buescher went on to elaborate on his feelings just after the race and said:

“I’m just disappointed in myself. Just didn’t get the job done there and apologize to these guys because they put an awesome Mustang underneath me this weekend and it’s a heck of a return.”

Watch the complete interview below:

Catch Chris Buescher trying his luck again at Road America for the Kwik Trip 250 this Sunday.

