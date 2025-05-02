Christopher Bell participates in Arlington's wreath-laying ceremony alongside his wife and JGR president 

Christopher Bell recently visited the Arlington National Cemetery for a wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, which is a part of the tradition that a Coca-Cola 600 winner undertakes. Bell, who won the Coca-Cola 600 in 2024, visited the cemetery alongside his wife, Morgan Bell, his team, Joe Gibbs Racing's president, Dave Alpern, and Coca-Cola Consolidated President and COO David Katz.

The ceremony took place on the eve of Military Appreciation Month. In the glimpses of the same, the No. 20 racer was seen taking the wreath reading 'Honored and Remembered' from a military personnel and placing it on a holder near the tomb.

While Christopher Bell hadn't visited the cemetery before, his father, David Bell, had advised him to witness the wreath ceremony. Reflecting on the same, the racer said (via NASCAR):

“He’s (David Bell) been here several times and he told me that you don’t understand what privilege you’re gonna have to be able to participate in the wreath ceremony, witness the changing of the guards. He tried to explain to me the precision of the guards and how disciplined they are, but it really can’t be put into words. It puts things in perspective. It makes you understand that there are much bigger things in this world. Just special to me.”

Additionally, the No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing driver mentioned that his visit to the Arlington National Cemetery made him realise how easy it is for Memorial Day to turn into a holiday that people celebrate for the wrong reasons. Bell said that coming to Arlington makes one feel grateful, puts everything into perspective, and added (via NASCAR):

“It just hits hard whenever you see how many people are here and how many people have paid the ultimate price for us to live in the country that we live in and to have the freedoms we have. It’s the greatest nation in the world, and this is a friendly reminder that freedom isn’t free.”

Christopher Bell doesn't blame Denny Hamlin for Talladega crash

Christopher Bell crashed at the Talladega Superspeedway during the Jack Link's 500 during a restart in Stage 1. While the JGR racer was leading the outside lane, a push from No. 11 racer Denny Hamlin exiting Turn 2 resulted in Bell's ride slamming into the backstretch wall, destroying the front end of his Toyota Camry XSE.

After being released from the infield care center, Christopher Bell commented on the crash, mentioning that he was feeling "really good". The 30-year-old added that his seat, his belts, and HANS device did well, considering the crash was a "big one."

Talking about fellow racer, Denny Hamlin, who caused the wreck, Bell said (via Motorsports Wire):

"Whenever you’re the car getting pushed, you’re completely at the mercy of the guy behind you. You know, [Denny Hamlin] didn’t do anything wrong. You have to push, you have to push to be successful. It’s a product of the cars we race with this rules package."

Christopher Bell currently stands fifth in the NASCAR Cup Series drivers' standings with a total of 307 points. Moreover, the JGR racer's crash at Talladega caused NASCAR to make modifications to the track's backstretch wall before the next race takes place at the speedway in October 2025.

