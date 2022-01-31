Clash at LA Coliseum 2022: Start time, date, TV schedule and more

NASCAR takes over Southern California with the Clash at LA Coliseum next weekend, and fans don't have to miss a second of the action. From the green flag of Saturday's practice session to the checkered flag of the Clash on Sunday evening, one can catch every lap on Fox Sports.

What's going on next weekend at the Busch Light Clash at LA Coliseum

Saturday, February 5, 2022:

12:30 pm ET: Busch Light Clash practice. The action-packed weekend starts here. Drivers will have two hours to take to the track and make adjustments to the car to try to get everything dialed in for the rest of the weekend.

8:30 pm ET: Single-car qualifying

Sunday, February 6, 2022:

3 pm ET: The action heats up with the start of all four heat races

4:10 pm ET: The two Last Chance Qualifiers

6 pm ET: Busch Light Clash. The 150-lap feature race will see the green flag wave.

Where to watch next weekend's Busch Light Clash at LA Coliseum events

Busch Light Clash practice can be seen on Fox Sports 2 on Saturday, and single-car qualifying will be broadcast on Fox Sports 1 later in the day.

All of Sunday's events will be broadcast on Fox Sports.

All events can also be seen on the FoxSports App, as well as the Motor Racing Network on SiriusXM.

Clash at LA Coliseum will host celebrity performances

NASCAR is certainly going big with the Clash at LA Coliseum. It will not only be leaving Daytona and holding the race on the west coast, but it will also turn the event into a celebration to kick off the season. The entertainment being mixed in with the event is a truly unique twist and yet another 'first' for NASCAR.

Pitbull will lead the celebratory performance and perform a 45-minute concert before the main event takes on the green flag.

Further, Ice Cube will be holding a concert during the race break which will also be broadcast on Fox Sports.

Asked about performing in the event, Ice Cube said:

“I’ve long been a fan of NASCAR from afar, and I’ve become an even bigger fan after seeing the action in person, and now to perform for all of the fans at the Coliseum and for the millions watching at home, I’m excited to be part of an incredible day for NASCAR and LA.”

Another first will be entertainment during caution laps when DJ Skee performs before the race resumes.

Ben Kennedy, NASCAR's senior vice president for strategy and innovation, spoke about the event's caution entertainment, saying:

“DJ Skee is a world-class talent who is going to create a fun and entertaining experience for everyone as our drivers prepare to take the green flag once more.”

