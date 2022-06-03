"Clearly #1 available driver prospect IMHO" - Brad Keselowski roots for Zane Smith in the latter's Cup Series outing at Illinois

Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing driver Brad Keselowski recently voiced his opinion on Zane Smith filling in for a COVID-19 stricken Chris Buescher at the Enjoy Illinois 300 presented by TicketSmarter.

Buescher's #17 Acronis Ford Mustang will be driven by Camping World Truck Series frontrunner Zane Smith. The Cup Series heads to World Wide Technology Raceway for the first time.

Brad Keselowski, who is also the co-owner of the team he drives for, seemed to be one of the driving forces behind the 22-year-old getting a chance in the big leagues this weekend.

Zane Smith has experience at the track formerly known as the Gateway Motorsports Park in the Camping World Truck Series. Smith has also had Xfinity Series exposure with 11 races under his belt, the last of which came at Dover in 2021.

The Huntington Beach, California native has already won three truck series races in 2022, ranking at the top in most series. With Smith also associated with Ford as a manufacturer in NASCAR, it only made sense to have him as a prime candidate with RFK Racing due to their own alliance with Ford.

Keselowski went onto make his opinions official as he elaborated on the topic on Twitter, writing:

"Clearly #1 available driver prospect IMHO @zanesmith77 has won 3 races this year alone in trucks where he’s also top ranked In most categories. Outside of @FordPerformance relationship, he’s also running the truck race the night before. Doesn’t hurt he’s earned his success…"

See the tweet below:

Catch the RFK Racing team participating in this weekend's Enjoy Illinois 300 presented by TicketSmarter at the World Wide Technology Raceway on Sunday, just not with their usual line-up of drivers.

Brad Keselowski believes racing can be better if the tires can hold up for longer periods of time

Brad Keselowski did not have a fun time racing in last weekend's Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway. The 38-year-old retired from the race after having a "really bad" start to a race that riddled him with tire issues.

Keselowski was also of the opinion that the tires need to be improved with respect to long-run pace. The Rochester Hills, Michigan driver elaborated on the topic to notable NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass post-race, saying:

"A lot of short runs, the car really fades and provides comers and goers. Of we can just keep the tires from blowing out, should be some spectacular racing."

Watch the complete interview below:

Bob Pockrass @bobpockrass Brad Keselowski sums up his day and said there could spectacular racing if they could keep tires from going down and have some long runs: Brad Keselowski sums up his day and said there could spectacular racing if they could keep tires from going down and have some long runs: https://t.co/gDG7gkq2Zg

Catch Brad Keselowski at the Enjoy Illinois 300 presented by TicketSmarter at the World Wide Technology Raceway this Sunday to try to regain momentum for his team.

