Corey LaJoie fires back after fan mocks Daytona 500-to-CARS Tour downgrade

Corey LaJoie responded to criticism from a fan following his 28th-place finish in the CARS Tour race on Friday at the North Wilkesboro Speedway. The former Spire Motorsports driver fired back after a statement was made about "start and parking" in the event.

An X user with the handle @CollinMFern voiced their opinion about LaJoie's status as a driver. The user chided LaJoie for running the Daytona 500 back in February and is now "start and parking" in a CARS Tour race. The user wrote:

"Imagine going from running the Daytona 500 to start and parking a CARS Tour race in 3 months @CoreyLaJoie let’s turn her around big dog"

Corey LaJoie responded to the critic by pointing out that it wasn't "start and parking" in the CARS Tour event, but rather cited an exhaust problem that ended his race. The 33-year-old pulled no punches when he added that the user wasn't using facts in his post.

"The exhaust fell off and smoked me out. But glad you never to let the facts get in the way of a good tweet," LaJoie replied.

Corey LaJoie competes part-time in the NASCAR Cup Series behind the wheel of the #01 Rick Ware Racing Ford. He's raced in three events this year, most notably the Daytona 500, which saw him lead 10 laps before finishing 22nd. LaJoie also raced at Atlanta and Bristol, earning respective finishes of 38th and 34th.

Prior to 2025, LaJoie competed full-time for Spire Motorsports behind the wheel of the #7 car. He raced for the team from 2021 until late 2024 before moving to RWR for the final few races of the 2024 campaign. The move was part of a driver trade between him and Justin Haley.

Corey LaJoie posts humorous photo of Ricky Stenhouse Jr. wearing his 'fightin britches'

Prior to the green flag of Sunday's NASCAR All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro, Corey LaJoie took to X to post a humorous photo of Ricky Stenhouse Jr. walking down pit road. The driver of the #47 was seen in a colorful pair of shorts, similar to the ones he wore at the All-Star Race last year.

After last year's race ended, Stenhouse confronted Kyle Busch following their on-track contact. It led to Stenhouse punching Busch in the face and a subsequent brawl between the teams. Referring to Stenhouse wearing a colorful pair of shorts during that exchange, LaJoie humorously said they're the driver's fighting shorts.

"Looks like @StenhouseJr put on his fightin britches today," Corey LaJoie wrote

Corey LaJoie is set to be a part of NASCAR's Amazon Prime/TNT Sports broadcast team, which debuts this Sunday for the Coca-Cola 600. Five races will be streamed on Prime while five will be broadcast on TNT.

