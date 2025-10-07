Corey LaJoie, Mamba Smith, and NASCAR fraternity join in after learning about Daniel Suárez’s wife’s scary crash

Daniel Suárez’s wife, Julia Piquet, was recently involved in a serious car accident, but thankfully, everyone on board, including his mother and mother-in-law, survived. The NASCAR community rallied around the Trackhouse Racing driver, who expressed deep gratitude that his loved ones were safe.Photos of the crash revealed the severity of the impact, showing Julia Piquet’s Chevrolet Blazer, the Bowtie brand's entry to the midsize crossover market, with extensive damage on the right side. The collision caused the wheels to misalign, the bumpers to detach, and the airbags to deploy.Suárez, driver of the #99 Chevrolet Camaro in NASCAR, posted the incident on X and said:“What is left of Julia’s Chevy Blazer. This car saved the lives of my wife, mother, and mother-in-law. Yesterday was a very scary day. Today, I’m just so grateful that they are alive.”Several NASCAR personalities sent their support to Daniel Suárez and the family involved in the crash through the social media platform. Mamba Smith, who currently works as an analyst for the stock car racing series, wrote:“Thank God.”Mamba Smith @MambaSmith34LINKThank God. 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾“Thank God man. That’s massive,” part-time NASCAR driver Corey LaJoie commented.Corey LaJoie @CoreyLaJoieLINKThank God man. That’s massive.“Oh my Lord (Daniel Suárez)... Praise the Lord,” Kenny Wallace stated.Kenny Wallace @Kenny_WallaceLINKOh my lord @Daniel_SuarezG .. Praise the lord ❤️This incident comes on the heels of the race weekend at the Charlotte Motor Speedway road course. Suárez had a strong result in seventh place, giving him his seventh top-10 finish of the 2025 season, to go along with two top-5s.Julia Piquet opened up about what makes her more nervous than Daniel Suárez racing in NASCARJulia Piquet admitted she feels more nervous about joining Zoom calls than watching Daniel Suárez race in NASCAR. She explained that she’s an introvert who struggles with crippling anxiety, but once the call begins, her nerves usually fade away.In an interview with Samantha Busch, Kyle Busch's wife, on the Certified Oversharer podcast, Piquet said:“If I have to be on a Zoom call, I will stress about it, like the day before, I'm overthinking it. Then the hour before the Zoom call, I mean, you have no idea. I'm like... crippling anxiety.” [47:02]“But then once I get on the call... it's like nothing ever happens. Like 10 seconds into the call, I'm like, ‘I got this. I'm good.’ It's just like the lead-up to it. The anticipation. It's insane. I get more nervous for a Zoom call than I do for Daniel's races.”Julia Piquet grew up around motorsports, with her father, Nelson Piquet, being a three-time Formula 1 World Champion. While Piquet accompanies her husband throughout a NASCAR season, she is also connected to F1, particularly through her sister, Kelly, who is in a long-term relationship with current series champion Max Verstappen.The #99 Chevrolet driver, however, is set to leave Trackhouse Racing at the end of the season, with Connor Zilisch taking over his seat. The Mexican-American driver has yet to announce his plans for 2026, but he recently hinted that his racing career might be far from over, telling Atlanta's 11Alive that “things are looking good.”