  • Corey LaJoie, Mamba Smith, and NASCAR fraternity join in after learning about Daniel Suárez’s wife’s scary crash

By Zarec Sanchez
Modified Oct 07, 2025 23:50 GMT
Corey LaJoie and Mamba Smith
Corey LaJoie (left) and Mamba Smith (right) reacted to Daniel Suárez's wife getting involved in a crash - Source: @Daniel_SuarezG on X, Imagn

Daniel Suárez’s wife, Julia Piquet, was recently involved in a serious car accident, but thankfully, everyone on board, including his mother and mother-in-law, survived. The NASCAR community rallied around the Trackhouse Racing driver, who expressed deep gratitude that his loved ones were safe.

Photos of the crash revealed the severity of the impact, showing Julia Piquet’s Chevrolet Blazer, the Bowtie brand's entry to the midsize crossover market, with extensive damage on the right side. The collision caused the wheels to misalign, the bumpers to detach, and the airbags to deploy.

Suárez, driver of the #99 Chevrolet Camaro in NASCAR, posted the incident on X and said:

“What is left of Julia’s Chevy Blazer. This car saved the lives of my wife, mother, and mother-in-law. Yesterday was a very scary day. Today, I’m just so grateful that they are alive.”
Several NASCAR personalities sent their support to Daniel Suárez and the family involved in the crash through the social media platform. Mamba Smith, who currently works as an analyst for the stock car racing series, wrote:

“Thank God.”
“Thank God man. That’s massive,” part-time NASCAR driver Corey LaJoie commented.
“Oh my Lord (Daniel Suárez)... Praise the Lord,” Kenny Wallace stated.
This incident comes on the heels of the race weekend at the Charlotte Motor Speedway road course. Suárez had a strong result in seventh place, giving him his seventh top-10 finish of the 2025 season, to go along with two top-5s.

Julia Piquet opened up about what makes her more nervous than Daniel Suárez racing in NASCAR

Julia Piquet admitted she feels more nervous about joining Zoom calls than watching Daniel Suárez race in NASCAR. She explained that she’s an introvert who struggles with crippling anxiety, but once the call begins, her nerves usually fade away.

In an interview with Samantha Busch, Kyle Busch's wife, on the Certified Oversharer podcast, Piquet said:

“If I have to be on a Zoom call, I will stress about it, like the day before, I'm overthinking it. Then the hour before the Zoom call, I mean, you have no idea. I'm like... crippling anxiety.” [47:02]
“But then once I get on the call... it's like nothing ever happens. Like 10 seconds into the call, I'm like, ‘I got this. I'm good.’ It's just like the lead-up to it. The anticipation. It's insane. I get more nervous for a Zoom call than I do for Daniel's races.”
Julia Piquet grew up around motorsports, with her father, Nelson Piquet, being a three-time Formula 1 World Champion. While Piquet accompanies her husband throughout a NASCAR season, she is also connected to F1, particularly through her sister, Kelly, who is in a long-term relationship with current series champion Max Verstappen.

The #99 Chevrolet driver, however, is set to leave Trackhouse Racing at the end of the season, with Connor Zilisch taking over his seat. The Mexican-American driver has yet to announce his plans for 2026, but he recently hinted that his racing career might be far from over, telling Atlanta's 11Alive that “things are looking good.”

About the author
Zarec Sanchez

Zarec Sanchez

Zarec Sanchez got into cars as a kid when the NASCAR-based movie "Cars" came out. Fast forward to today, he gets to write about the sport with Sportskeeda. He is a seasoned writer with over six years of experience in aviation and automotive journalism. After completing his associate degree in aviation, he started his career as an aviation writer before transitioning into the automotive and motorsports fields, contributing to publications such as Stars Aviation, Philkotse, Daily Tribune, and CarBuzz.

Dedicated to providing accurate and relevant content, Zarec ensures his work reflects both his character and the company's guidelines. He stays updated with the latest developments in motorsports by utilizing various resources, including fan interactions that offer unique perspectives. He also attends media events to test-drive new cars and interview industry leaders.

While he has a deep appreciation for both drivers and constructors, Zarec finds himself drawn to the strategy and history behind the constructor battles. He is excited about the future of F1, especially with the entry of brands like Ford and the shift towards an electrified era.

He believes NASCAR has the potential to expand its global reach and popularity, although he feels it should avoid becoming fully electric. When away from his keyboard, Zarec likes to watch any content related to aviation, such as flight trip reports.

