Corey LaJoie has secured a multi-year contract extension to continue serving as the driver for Spire Motorsports' No. 7 Chevrolet car in the Cup Series.

LaJoie, a third-generation racer with family ties to the New England Auto Racing Hall of Fame, progressed to the Cup Series by excelling in developmental series' like the NASCAR K&N Pro Series East, achieving six victories, and the NASCAR Whelen Modified Series, where he secured two wins.

Prior to his full-time position in the NASCAR Cup Series, the 31-year-old also participated in the Xfinity Series and Truck Series. According to Jeff Dickerson, co-owner of Spire Motorsports:

"Corey LaJoie took a chance on Spire Motorsports before we had any tools, any cars, or even a race shop,” He had plenty of other opportunities and chose to stay the course. We’re excited that Corey will continue to anchor this team and we’re ready to keep making meaningful progress every time we unload.”

Since 2021, LaJoie has been competing for Spire Motorsports. Among his notable accomplishments is a fourth-place finish at Atlanta Motor Speedway. In the current year, out of 22 Cup races, LaJoie has achieved 11 top-20 finishes.

In a statement regarding the contract extension LaJoie said:

"I’ve grown, matured and developed my skills and will continue to improve myself and my extended family at Spire Motorsports for years to come, We will continue stacking pennies and deliver for our great partners on and off the track. We’re even more eager to bring our loyal fans on the journey with us.”

Having spent seven years in the NASCAR Cup Series, Corey LaJoie has garnered two top-five finishes during his career. He achieved fifth and fourth-place positions in consecutive years at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

The 2023 NASCAR Cup Series has marked a significant turning point for Corey LaJoie

Cory LaJoie is on course to achieve their highest-ever points ranking in the NASCAR Cup Series, currently positioned at 27th for the season with 14 races still to go.

The 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season has emerged as a watershed moment in LaJoie's career. Alongside Spire Motorsports, he is scripting a narrative of resilience, determination, and breakthroughs.

The American's multi-year contract extension with Spire Motorsports is more than just a contractual agreement; it is a celebration of heritage, a testament to perseverance, and a promise of future triumphs.

As the NASCAR Cup Series roars on, LaJoie's presence on the track will continue to inspire, captivate, and fuel the collective imagination of racing enthusiasts worldwide.