NASCAR Cup Series drivers Daniel Suárez and Joey Logano went into the Xfinity Series race broadcast booth on Fox last Saturday at Phoenix. Their outing as commentators was well-received by NASCAR fans, who actively shared their joy on social media.

One fan noted on X (formerly Twitter) how they looked forward to watching Suárez and Logano in the commentary position. They wrote:

"Ahhhh my two favorites, I look forward to this every year 🥰"

Expand Tweet

Another fan expressed gratitude to the duo for their on-air chemistry and performance, simply writing:

"Daddies."

Expand Tweet

In addition, fans expressed their eagerness to see the No. 99 Trackhouse Racing driver and the No. 22 Team Penske driver together in the commentary booth but added that they were more excited to see them behind the wheel.

"Love it when you two are in the booth together! (Although I love it more when you’re in your cars!)," they wrote.

Expand Tweet

Here are a few more reactions from NASCAR fans:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Transitioning from the broadcast booth to the racetrack, both Daniel Suárez and Joey Logano will be in the Shriners Children’s 500 Cup Series race on Sunday, March 10, in Phoenix, Arizona at 3.30 pm ET and will air live on FOX.

Daniel Suárez hones in on tire management ahead of Phoenix race

Fresh from winning the Cup Series race at Atlanta Motor Speedway two weekends ago and breaking his winless drought, Daniel Suárez hopes to add to his success by winning another race this season.

Starting at P15 on the grid for the Shriners Children’s 500 at Phoenix Raceway in his No. 99 Chevrolet Camara, the Mexican driver believes that proper tire management may be the key to success on race day.

In a recent post shared on X by Fox Sports' Bob Pockrass, Suárez stressed the importance of tire management. He said:

"I would love to see a tire management. If you abuse your tires, if you are too aggressive and you really overheat your tires, you pay the penalty."

Expand Tweet

Daniel Suárez continued to explain how the management of tires affects race strategy, saying:

"I feel in the past we have seen that track position just overcomes whatever penalty you may do on the tires. If you hurt your tires, you may pay the penalty later on even though you may have track position."