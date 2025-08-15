Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Amy recall tearful drop-off on daughter's first day of school

Dale Earnhardt Jr. and his wife, Amy, admitted that they were 'traumatized' after sending their eldest daughter on her first day of school. They recalled the emotional moment on the latest episode of their podcast, Bless your Hardt.Earnhardt and Amy have been a couple since 2009 and tied the knot on New Year's Eve, 2016. They welcomed their first daughter, Isla Rose, on April 30, 2018. Their second daughter, Nicole Lorraine, arrived two years later on October 12.Amy revealed that they'd postponed Isla's schooling while she was pregnant with Nicole. When the day finally arrived, the couple apparently had a tough time dropping her off at school.&quot;When we dropped Isla off for preschool the very first time, it was during COVID and everybody had masks on and like they literally came to the car and took her out of the car seat. I think everyone was traumatized. Dale and I sat in the parking lot and cried,&quot; Amy said. [51:30 onwards]Dale Earnhardt Jr. shared his takeaway from the incident, saying,&quot;The one thing that I've learned is they will get out of the car or or get on the bus and they may be like melting down. And you're thinking in your eyes, this is how they're going to be all day&quot;&quot;Not true. They're going to hop on that bus or they're going to get out of the car and go into that classroom and in five minutes they are like they have forgotten it,&quot; he added.Earnhardt Jr. and Amy recently shared an adorable act of kindness by Isla that left them emotional and proud.Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s daughter proudly holds up the checkered flag after the Pocono winDale Earnhardt Jr. served as an interim crew chief for Connor Zilisch during the Explore the Pocono Mountains 250 at Pocono Raceway. The one-off stint turned triumphant for the team owner, as Zilisch crossed the checkered flag with a 60-lap lead.However, one of the highlights was when Isla proudly displayed the checkered flag during victory lane celebrations. NASCAR reporter Justin Long shared the heartwarming moment on his X handle, writing,&quot;Dale Jr and Amy’s oldest daughter Isla was proud to display the checkered flag after Connor Zilisch’s finish win at Pocono.&quot;The race marked Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s debut stint as crew chief. He was filling in for Mardy Lindley, who was serving a one-race suspension for a post-race infraction at Nashville Superspeedway.The move wasn't without controversy, as Kyle Busch labelled Dale Jr.'s decision a 'publicity stunt.' He argued that modern technology would allow Lindley to remotely assist Earnhardt. The Richard Childress Racing driver later clarified that he didn't carry any animosity towards Earnhardt and that he was merely stating a fact of the current landscape