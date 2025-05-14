Dale Earnhardt Jr. delivers inside info on the state of tickets for the Coca-Cola 600

As anticipation builds for the 2025 Coca-Cola 600, Dale Earnhardt Jr. offered fans an update on just how in-demand the Memorial Day weekend event really is. Sharing a quick note on X (formerly Twitter), the 15-time Most Popular Driver revealed that fewer than 150 grandstand seats were left for the upcoming Sunday night race at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

For one of NASCAR's Crown Jewels, which draws fans from across the country, the rush for seats indicates a near sell-out status. First held in 1960, the Coke 600 is scheduled on May 25 at 6:00 PM ET, over 400 laps on the 1.5-mile Charlotte Oval in Concord, North Carolina. For generations, it has marked a marquee moment on NASCAR's calendar, and this year is no different.

"I hear there are less than 150 grandstand tickets left for the 600," Dale Earnhardt Jr. shared in a post on X, alerting fans to the event's near sellout status.

With Earnhardt Jr. set to make his debut in the Prime Video broadcast booth for the race, the 66th running will not only feature on-track milestones but also mark a shift in how the sport is presented.

NASCAR's new TV deal kicks off next weekend with Amazon streaming its first of five races, bringing Dale Jr. back to the commentary box alongside former NBC colleague Steve Letarte.

Seven-time champion Jimmie Johnson is expected to return to make his 700th Cup Series start, while Daniel Suárez prepares for his 300th at the Charlotte Motor Speedway. 18-year-old JR Motorsports rookie Connor Zilisch is also set to make his oval debut in NASCAR's top series, becoming the youngest driver ever to compete in a Coca-Cola 600.

For Dale Jr., though, Charlotte Motor Speedway has always carried added weight. It's the site of some of his strongest runs, but also one glaring omission. Despite making 35 career Cup Series starts at Charlotte, the NASCAR Hall of Famer never managed to win a points race there.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. during his last Coca-Cola 600 qualifying in 2017. Source: Imagn

His best results include six top-five finishes, but never the celebration in Victory Lane his fans always hoped for. The 2025 Coca-Cola 600 will follow a busy All-Star Race weekend at North Wilkesboro.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. disagrees with 'as* whooping' takes after Kyle Larson's Kansas dominance

Kyle Larson celebrates with NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Earnhardt Jr. at The Glen. Source: Getty

Kyle Larson ran from pole to pole at Kansas Speedway this Sunday, delivering a lights-out performance that saw him lead an overwhelming 221 of 267 laps. Driving the No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet, the 2021 Cup champion got his third win of the season in dominating fashion.

But while many praised Larson's clinical execution, others were quick to criticize the lack of suspense in his one-sided AdventHealth 400 victory. In Jeff Gluck's post-race 'Was it a good race?' poll, 58.5% of voters said yes, a slim majority, but a notable dip compared to last year's instant classic.

Expand Tweet

The split reaction wasn't lost on Dale Earnhardt Jr., who addressed the chatter during a recent episode of the Dale Jr. Download podcast and said:

"I really enjoyed this race. So, Larson wins the poll, sweeps the stages, wins the race... I see people on social media and even people in our industry talking about an as* whooping. I didn't see it that way. Honestly, there were some points in the race." (7:28 onwards)

Dale Jr. highlighted that while Larson led large portions of the race, there were several phases where he wasn't in control. He pointed out how Chase Elliott looked poised to take command during the middle stages, and how Brad Keselowski momentarily surged ahead with an aggressive tire strategy before it backfired.

At one point, Larson wasn't even inside the top five and was visibly searching for speed. Joey Logano nearly cleared Larson on a critical restart, and in the closing laps, it was Ryan Blaney and Josh Berry who posted the fastest times on track, outpacing the No. 5 by a margin of five to six seconds.

For Dale Earnhardt Jr., that painted a far more competitive picture than the final results might suggest.

