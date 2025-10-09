Danica Patrick shares how fans snapped at her for commenting on Lewis Hamilton’s dog Roscoe’s death

Danica Patrick shared the criticism she received after she posted a brief comment expressing her condolences for Lewis Hamilton's recently departed dog, Roscoe. She said in a podcast that her remark - &quot;praying for your heart and Roscoe&quot; - was met with several reaction comments on social media, where it was called &quot;inappropriate&quot; only because she used prayer and spiritual words.Danica Patrick shared a heartfelt condolence message on social media after the death of Lewis Hamilton’s beloved furry partner, Roscoe. The former IndyCar and NASCAR driver and now F1 analyst expressed her sympathy by writing in the comments of Hamilton's post :&quot;I’m so sorry. 💔 Dogs have such a special place in our lives. Losing one is one of the hardest experiences. Praying for your heart and Roscoes peace in heaven over the rainbow bridge.&quot;Danica Patrick admitted that she rarely comments on celebrity posts, but Hamilton's post resonated with her as a dog lover, particularly because Roscoe's name is eponymous with her hometown in Illinois. She said she couldn't help but be shocked by the way religious references that used to be &quot;normal&quot; in the public discourse are now sometimes met with rejection or considered forbidden.She said on Turning Point Action:&quot;We used to talk about God all the time. It used to be everywhere. Your creator, all of these, this language was normal, and somehow culture removed it and made it inappropriate. Like I have the, there's an F1 driver named Lewis Hamilton. He, he lost his dog Roscoe, and I always remember that because I'm from Roscoe, Illinois, and I don't really reply to many people's Instagram or X or anything. But I made a reply because animals are just like near and dear to my heart, especially dogs, and I said something, I replied to him, and at the end I said, you know, praying for your, you know, your heart and, you know, Roscoe. &quot;She further added:&quot;Anyway, a few people replied and said the last part was totally inappropriate, and I'm like, what kind of like, what kind of disillusioned, like, nihilistic world do we live in that you can't say praying for something without people being offended? Like, you shouldn't say that.&quot;Danica Patrick was the first female driver ever to get the best time in the qualifying for a NASCAR Cup Series race, especially for the 2013 Daytona 500. There, she came in fifth, the best position among female drivers ever. She also holds the record for most top-ten finishes amongst women in the NASCAR Cup Series (7) and won the Monster Energy Fan Vote for the NASCAR All-Star Race three times.Danica Patrick joins Lara Trump and Tulsi Gabbard for a surprise workout session in Washington DCDanica Patrick was recently spotted in Washington, D.C., participating in a surprise workout session alongside American politician Lara Trump and US Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard. The trio took on the viral Pete and Bobby challenge, which involves completing 100 push-ups and 50 pull-ups within a 10-minute time frame. Lara Trump captioned the post:“Heck of a morning doing the Pete &amp; Bobby Challenge (100 pushups and 50 pull ups in under 10 mins) with this group of badasses! Tune in to @myviewfnc on @foxnews this Saturday at 9pm to see who came out on top!!”Beyond racing, Danica Patrick has voiced her opinions on cultural topics such as the NFL's decision to feature Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny as the halftime performer for Super Bowl LX in 2026. She expressed concern that Bad Bunny's largely Spanish-language music might not resonate with the wide American audience that tunes into the Super Bowl for a unifying experience.