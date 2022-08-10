"Definitely the medicine this team needed" - Ty Dillon on his P14 finish at NASCAR Michigan race

Petty GMS Motorsports driver Ty Dillon has been on a below-average run of finishes in the ongoing NASCAR Cup Series season. Driving the #42 Ferris Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, Dillon finished P14 in the recently concluded Cup race at Michigan International Speedway.

The result was much better than his last few outings where he never came into the top 15 and instead finished below 20th place. The 30-year-old, however, had a disappointing qualifying race on Saturday where he earned a starting position in P25.

Ty Dillon @tydillon



Catch the action at 3:00 p.m. on Raceday in the Irish Hills of Michigan. Looking for our Chevrolet to handle as good as my @FerrisMowers Catch the action at 3:00 p.m. on @USA_Network Raceday in the Irish Hills of Michigan. Looking for our Chevrolet to handle as good as my @FerrisMowers. Catch the action at 3:00 p.m. on @USA_Network. https://t.co/mIVheZCqPk

Speaking about the performance at Michigan International Speedway during the post-race interview, Dillon stated that a top-15 finish will work as medicine for his team, which they needed after having a series of rough weekends. He went on to say that his #42 Chevrolet team worked in all races to continue to improve their performance and finally achieved a solid result at Michigan’s race. He later said that the finish would provide much-needed momentum before heading into Richmond Raceway next week.

Dillon said:

“Today’s top 15 was definitely the medicine this team needed coming off of a series of challenging runs. We worked all race to continue to improve our Ferris Chevrolet and got a solid result today at Michigan. This finish provided us the momentum we need heading into Richmond next week.”

After his last eight races, where he scored poor finishes and several DNFs, this was a sigh of relief for Ty Dillon and his #42 Chevrolet team. The P14 finish now marks his sixth top-15 finish of the season. Despite having a winless Cup Series season, the North Carolina native has always kept himself positive about coming on top in every situation.

Ty Dillon's performances in the previous 2022 NASCAR Cup Series races

Ty Dillon has been competing in the NASCAR Cup Series since 2014 and this year he began the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season with a seventh different team. The #42 Chevrolet driver has had below-average performances and has recorded only one top-ten finish so far.

In the season-opening Daytona 500, however, Dillon started his seventh season on a good note by finishing the race at P11. Following the P11 finish, he couldn’t reproduce the same in the next races.

His best performance came at Bristol Motor Speedway, where he posted a season’s first P10 finish and career’s seventh top-10 finish.

With a P14 finish in the previous week’s Cup race, he gained 23 points and now stands in 30th place in the points table standings with 326 points.

With three races left in the regular season, Ty Dillon still has an outside chance of earning a playoff spot if he manages to win next week at Richmond Raceway, which starts on Sunday, August 14 at 3 pm ET.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Anurag C